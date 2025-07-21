Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Al Ittihad on TV: Channel, Live stream

This summer friendly in Portugal between Fenerbahçe and Al Ittihad is sure to be a major event. This is a must-see matchup before the start of the domestic seasons for both teams, as they come into it riding high on impressive preseason performances and rosters full of star players. The Fenerbahce vs Al Ittihad match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Fenerbahce vs Al Ittihad date & kick-off time

Competition: Club Friendly

Club Friendly Game Day: Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Estádio Municipal de Albufeira

Under José Mourinho, Fenerbahçe are in the midst of their preparations, ready to finalise their tactical ideas and include new players like Archie Brown and goalie Tarık Çetin. Veterans Sofyan Amrabat and Dusan Tadic serve as team captains. The Istanbul club is continuing its camp in Portugal in an effort to hone their competitive edge, having recently won two friendlies.

Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, and Moussa Diaby are among the star players who have helped Al Ittihad to a recent winning run. The Saudi giants, now coached by Laurent Blanc, are stressing the importance of conditioning and integrating new players with their current roster of stars. Their offensive versatility and goal-scoring prowess make them a formidable foe.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Al Ittihad on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: N/A

N/A Canada: N/A

N/A Turkey: S Sport+

S Sport+ Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Fenerbahce vs Al Ittihad possible lineups

Fenerbahce possible lineup: Tarık Çetin, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Çağlar Söyüncü, Alexander Djiku, Archie Brown, Sofyan Amrabat, İsmail Yüksek, Dusan Tadic, İrfan Can Kahveci, Fred, Michy Batshuayi

Al Ittihad possible lineup: Predrag Rajković, Muhannad Al Shanqeeti, Ahmed Hegazi, Abdulelah Al Amri, Mario Mitaj, Fabinho, N’Golo Kanté, Houssem Aouar, Moussa Diaby, Steven Bergwijn, Karim Benzema