The neutral Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, which has a sizable Ukrainian population, will host the Ukraine vs France match on September 5 as part of the UEFA World Cup 2026 qualifying round. With a deeper roster, better recent form, and a long history of success in big competitions (including being the defending world champions), France is a heavy favourite. The Ukraine vs France match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
Ukraine vs France date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Tarczyński Arena, Wrocław
Where to watch Ukraine vs France
- UK: Amazon Prime Video
- USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
- France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1
- Ukraine: Megogo, Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1
France’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Tues, 9 Sep
World Cup
|France vs Iceland
Parc des Princes
|fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
|Fri, 10 Oct
World Cup
|France vs Azerbaijan
|Mon, 13 Oct
World Cup
|Iceland vs France
|Thu, 13 Nov
World Cup
|France vs Ukraine
|Sun, 16 Nov
World Cup
|Azerbaijan vs France
You can watch this match live online for free and see France highlights of the goals.