The neutral Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, which has a sizable Ukrainian population, will host the Ukraine vs France match on September 5 as part of the UEFA World Cup 2026 qualifying round. With a deeper roster, better recent form, and a long history of success in big competitions (including being the defending world champions), France is a heavy favourite. The Ukraine vs France match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Ukraine vs France date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025

Friday, 5 September 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Tarczyński Arena, Wrocław

Where to watch Ukraine vs France

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1

TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1 Ukraine: Megogo, Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1

France’s next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Tues, 9 Sep

World Cup France vs Iceland

Parc des Princes fuboTV,

Amazon Prime Video Fri, 10 Oct

World Cup France vs Azerbaijan

Mon, 13 Oct

World Cup Iceland vs France

Thu, 13 Nov

World Cup France vs Ukraine

Sun, 16 Nov

World Cup Azerbaijan vs France



