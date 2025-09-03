HomeNews

How to watch Ukraine vs France: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

By Time Soccer

The neutral Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, which has a sizable Ukrainian population, will host the Ukraine vs France match on September 5 as part of the UEFA World Cup 2026 qualifying round. With a deeper roster, better recent form, and a long history of success in big competitions (including being the defending world champions), France is a heavy favourite. The Ukraine vs France match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Ukraine vs France date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying
  • Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Tarczyński Arena, Wrocław

Where to watch Ukraine vs France

  • UK: Amazon Prime Video
  • USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1
  • Ukraine: Megogo, Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1

France’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Tues, 9 Sep
World Cup 		France vs Iceland
Parc des Princes		fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
Fri, 10 Oct
World Cup		France vs Azerbaijan
Mon, 13 Oct
World Cup 		Iceland vs France
Thu, 13 Nov
World Cup		France vs Ukraine
Sun, 16 Nov
World Cup 		Azerbaijan vs France

You can watch this match live online for free and see France highlights of the goals.

