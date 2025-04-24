Fulham, who are pursuing European football, will try to strengthen their chances of making the top eight when they go to St Mary’s Stadium to face already-relegated Southampton. The Southampton vs Fulham match will kick off at 15:00 UK Time.

In fact, with five games remaining in the season, beginning with a visit from the Cottagers, the Saints and the Derby team from 2007–08 are level on eleven points. While Southampton have won two of their previous four games, they have lost their past ten and are still anchored to the bottom of the league.

The past four matches for Fulham have resulted in only one point, and they have lost four of their last five games in all competitions. Their last league away win was in February, and they are now in ninth position, with European qualification aspirations progressively dwindling.

Although they had won their last three head-to-head matches, the West Londoners were disheartened to draw 0-0 at Craven Cottage in the last meeting. Still, they’ll be heavy favourites to beat the lowest team and bring home the win.

Southampton vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 26 April 2025

Saturday, 26 April 2025 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Hampshire

How to watch Southampton vs Fulham on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Southampton vs Fulham lineups

Southampton possible lineup: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Manning; Fernandes, Dibling; Archer

Fulham possible lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez