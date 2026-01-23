Garnacho Double Keeps Chelsea Alive Despite Arsenal Semi-Final Win

Arsenal took a narrow advantage in the League Cup semi-final after a dramatic 3–2 win over Chelsea, but the tie remains finely balanced. Alejandro Garnacho’s two goals ensured Chelsea travel to the Emirates with a genuine chance of reaching the final, despite defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed composure at key moments, yet were pushed hard by an injury-hit Chelsea team led by new head coach Liam Rosenior. The performance was bold, unpredictable, and strong enough to draw praise from both managers.

Pre-Match Context and Line-Ups

In the build-up, Chelsea faced serious selection problems. Moisés Caicedo was suspended after accumulating yellow cards earlier in the competition. Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap were unavailable due to illness, while Reece James was nursing a knock. Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto were rested following heavy workloads in recent weeks.

Arsenal arrived with greater stability. William Saliba and Gabriel returned to the starting XI, reinforcing the defence, while midfield and attack were close to full strength. The main surprises came at the back, with Jurriën Timber starting on the left and Kepa Arrizabalaga selected in goal.

Arsenal Strike First From a Set Piece

The opening goal came early and followed a familiar Arsenal pattern. In the seventh minute, Ben White scored from a corner, punishing Chelsea’s poor marking. It was a rare goal for the right-back, his first in almost two years, and an ironic one given his Chelsea roots.

The goal caused controversy. The ball passed Marc Guiu and was partially blocked by Dókér, who appeared to be in an offside position. The decision stood, despite a similar incident just a day earlier seeing Antoine Semenyo’s goal for Manchester City ruled out due to interference. The inconsistency added to Chelsea’s frustration.

Goalkeeping Error Gives Arsenal Control

Arsenal doubled their lead early in the second half after an uncharacteristic mistake from Robert Sánchez, who had been reliable throughout the season. The goalkeeper came out to claim a cross from White but failed to secure the ball. Victor Djorodji reacted quickest, converting the rebound to make it 2–0.

At that point, Arsenal looked comfortable. Chelsea, however, had little choice but to take risks.

Garnacho Changes the Game

Rosenior responded immediately with substitutions. Alejandro Garnacho and Benoît Badiashile were introduced, replacing Guiu and Josh Acheampong. The impact was instant.

Four minutes after coming on, Garnacho pulled a goal back. After a scrappy build-up and several rebounds, Pedro Neto delivered a cross to the far post. Garnacho controlled with his first touch and finished with his second, giving Chelsea renewed belief.

Tactical Experiments and Costly Confusion

Chelsea’s response involved constant tactical shifts. At various stages they played with four at the back, five at the back, and even a three-man defensive line in possession. Marc Cucurella and Estêvão alternated roles as full-backs, and the shape changed every 5 to 15 minutes.

The flexibility showed ambition but also created confusion. Arsenal exploited this for their third goal. Dókér found space in the box, turned comfortably, and laid the ball off to Martin Zubimendi. With time and composure, Zubimendi finished calmly after two feints to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead.

Late Pressure and Garnacho Again

Chelsea refused to fold. From another corner, Garnacho struck again, scoring his second of the night and cutting the deficit to 3–2. It was his ninth goal involvement in the League Cup this season, underlining his growing importance.

Despite late pressure, Arsenal held on.

Managers React

Both coaches highlighted Chelsea’s courage after the final whistle.

Liam Rosenior defended his players despite the defeat.

“I can’t blame any of the players. Injuries and illness limited the squad, but those who played showed they can fight for each other. I’m disappointed with the goal from a corner and with the third goal, because we had momentum at that stage. Still, the commitment was there. Everyone gave everything.”

Mikel Arteta echoed that sentiment.

“We didn’t play perfectly. I’m not fully satisfied with our performance, but I have to acknowledge what Chelsea showed. They made it very difficult for us.”

Key Statistics and Records

Arteta’s strong record at Stamford Bridge continued.

Mikel Arteta remains unbeaten at Stamford Bridge as Arsenal manager, with four wins and four draws since 2018.

Liam Rosenior became the seventh consecutive Chelsea manager to fail to win his first home match. The last to do so was Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea have now gone nine matches without a win against Arsenal in all competitions. Their longest such run remains 17 matches between 1999 and 2004.

Alejandro Garnacho became the first Premier League player to score twice in both the League Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals in the same season.

All to Play For at the Emirates

Both League Cup semi-finals ended in home defeats. Newcastle lost 2–0 to Manchester City, while Chelsea’s narrow loss keeps the tie alive. Trailing by just one goal, Rosenior’s side head to the Emirates knowing a place in the final is still within reach.

The return legs will be played on 3–4 February, with intrigue firmly intact.

Managerial Strategies and Tactical Battles

Both managers had clear plans going into the semi-final. Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea changed formations frequently to adapt to Arsenal. Sometimes they played with four at the back to stay solid, at other times five defenders came in to handle Arsenal’s high press. Wing-backs moved forward to support attacks, while Garnacho and Badiashile added pace and aerial presence. The constant changes kept Arsenal guessing, but sometimes they left spaces that the visitors could exploit.

Mikel Arteta stuck to a consistent 4-3-3. Arsenal aimed to control possession and move the ball quickly through midfield. Arteta trusted his players to find gaps in Chelsea’s shifting defence. The match became a tactical battle, with each substitution and positional change shaping the flow of play. Both managers made their mark, and the chess-like approach added extra tension to the game.

Historical Context and Record-Breaking Moments

The semi-final also had notable historical moments. Alejandro Garnacho became the first Premier League player to score twice in both the League Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals in the same season. Chelsea’s failure to beat Arsenal extended their winless run to nine games. The longest run without a win remains 17 matches from 1999 to 2004.

Mikel Arteta’s record at Stamford Bridge stayed impressive. He is unbeaten there with four wins and four draws since 2018. Liam Rosenior became the seventh Chelsea manager in a row not to win their first home game. These numbers show both Arsenal’s strength in big games and the pressure on Chelsea’s new managers. The match added another chapter to a long-running London rivalry.