Where to watch Slovakia vs Germany on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer

The match between Slovakia and Germany is set to take place on September 4, 2025, at Tehelne Pole Stadion in Bratislava. This match marks the beginning of the qualifying round for both teams in their group, which also features Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. The Slovakia vs Germany match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: World Cup Qualifying
  • Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Štadión Tehelné pole, Bratislava

How to watch Slovakia vs Germany on TV

  • UK: Amazon Prime Video
  • USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Germany: Das Erste
  • Slovakia: Šport

Germany’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Sun, 7 Sep
World Cup		Germany vs Northern Ireland
RheinEnergieSTADION		BBC, fuboTV
Fri, 10 Oct
World Cup		Germany vs Luxembourg
Mon, 13 Oct
World Cup		Northern Ireland vs Germany
Fri, 14 Nov
World Cup		Luxembourg vs Germany
Mon, 17 Nov
World Cup 		Germany vs Slovakia

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of Germany‘s goals.

