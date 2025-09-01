The match between Slovakia and Germany is set to take place on September 4, 2025, at Tehelne Pole Stadion in Bratislava. This match marks the beginning of the qualifying round for both teams in their group, which also features Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. The Slovakia vs Germany match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025

Thursday, 4 September 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Štadión Tehelné pole, Bratislava

How to watch Slovakia vs Germany on TV

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Germany: Das Erste

Das Erste Slovakia: Šport

Germany’s next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Sun, 7 Sep

World Cup Germany vs Northern Ireland

RheinEnergieSTADION BBC, fuboTV Fri, 10 Oct

World Cup Germany vs Luxembourg

Mon, 13 Oct

World Cup Northern Ireland vs Germany

Fri, 14 Nov

World Cup Luxembourg vs Germany

Mon, 17 Nov

World Cup Germany vs Slovakia



