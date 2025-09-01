The match between Slovakia and Germany is set to take place on September 4, 2025, at Tehelne Pole Stadion in Bratislava. This match marks the beginning of the qualifying round for both teams in their group, which also features Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. The Slovakia vs Germany match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Štadión Tehelné pole, Bratislava
How to watch Slovakia vs Germany on TV
- UK: Amazon Prime Video
- USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Germany: Das Erste
- Slovakia: Šport
Germany’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Sun, 7 Sep
World Cup
|Germany vs Northern Ireland
RheinEnergieSTADION
|BBC, fuboTV
|Fri, 10 Oct
World Cup
|Germany vs Luxembourg
|Mon, 13 Oct
World Cup
|Northern Ireland vs Germany
|Fri, 14 Nov
World Cup
|Luxembourg vs Germany
|Mon, 17 Nov
World Cup
|Germany vs Slovakia
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of Germany‘s goals.