Has Unai Emery Put Aston Villa in the Title Mix?

Aston Villa are one of this season’s surprise packages in the Premier League. Unai Emery’s side won eight straight matches at the back end of 2025, with impressive wins coming against Arsenal (home) and Chelsea (away) during that run.

🗣️ "The day 34 we will speak about it"



Unai Emery on Aston Villa fans singing 'we're gonna win the league" 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s8pjNawrek — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2025

Manager Unai Emery has delivered European football to Aston Villa in each of the last two seasons, and now the Spaniard is targeting much more in the latest campaign.

Excellent Home Record Gives Villa A Chance

Since Emery took over the reins at the club, Aston Villa have made Villa Park a fortress. His side ended 2025 winning eight straight home matches in the Premier League. After their latest home success against Manchester United, Villa are now 18/1 in the football betting odds for the title.

Despite having a congested schedule this season, with eight Europa League matches to contend with in the European competition, Emery’s side continues to produce big performances in front of their home fans. Those placing a Premier League 2025/26 bet on the outright winner in the title race will now find just Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of Villa, at 8/13 and 13/10, respectively.

With home fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham at the back end of the 2025/26 campaign, Emery will be hoping his side keeps up their dominant record at Villa Park. Victories in those matches will give them a great chance of staying in the title race.

Victory Over Arsenal Was a Statement Win

Villa will have gained a lot of confidence from their victory over Arsenal in early December. Emery’s side inflicted the Gunners’ first Premier League defeat in 12 games. It was a result that made a lot of pundits declare Villa as genuine title contenders.

In what was an entertaining game at Villa Park, Emi Buendia scored with the last kick of the game to defeat the North London club. There was very little between the teams, a positive sign for Emery and his players.

After a slow start to the campaign, Villa have shown they are one of the strongest teams in the Premier League with this result. It was a statement win, and it should galvanise the Villans.

Donyell Malen On Course for Big Season

Dutch striker Donyell Malen is now in his second season at the club, and he is set for a much better contribution than he did in his debut campaign. The 26-year-old scored just three goals last season, but he already has seven goals in all competitions this season.

Four goals and one assist in six games 🔥



Donyell Malen is your November Player of the Month 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ATtExEfKjK — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 8, 2025

Malen was named Aston Villa’s Player of the Month for November after scoring four goals in the month. It was his best month since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2025.

With Malen and Watkins in good form, Emery has strong competition for places in his team. That is going to prove invaluable in the business end of the season, especially if they progress into the latter stages of the Europa League.

It has been 44 years since Villa were last crowned champions of England. This could be the season they put an end to the wait for another top-flight success.