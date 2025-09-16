HomeNews

How to watch PSG vs Atalanta on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer

In the first group stage game of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will play Atalanta on September 17 at Parc des Princes in Paris. As the defending champions, PSG will be looking to defend their Champions League crown following last season’s spectacular 5-0 final victory against Inter Milan. As the match approaches, Atalanta will be aiming to make a statement in Europe once again. The PSG vs Atalanta match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Where is PSG vs Atalanta playing?

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Wednesday, 17 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

Where and how to watch PSG vs Atalanta live

  • UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3
  • USA: Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1
  • Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno

PSG vs Atalanta possible lineups

PSG (4-3-3)Atalanta (4-4-2)
Lucas Chevalier (GK)Marco Carnesecchi (GK)
Achraf HakimiGiorgio Scalvini
MarquinhosIsak Hien
Willian PachoBerat Djimsiti
Nuno MendesRaoul Bellanova
Joao NevesMario Pasalic
VitinhaMarten de Roon
Fabian RuizNicola Zalewski
Ibrahim MbayeCharles De Ketelaere
Goncalo RamosDaniel Maldini
Bradley BarcolaNikola Krstovic

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

