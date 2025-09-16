How to watch PSG vs Atalanta on TV: Channel, Live stream

In the first group stage game of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will play Atalanta on September 17 at Parc des Princes in Paris. As the defending champions, PSG will be looking to defend their Champions League crown following last season’s spectacular 5-0 final victory against Inter Milan. As the match approaches, Atalanta will be aiming to make a statement in Europe once again. The PSG vs Atalanta match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Parc des Princes, Paris

Where is PSG vs Atalanta playing?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

Where and how to watch PSG vs Atalanta live

UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3 USA: Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video

Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1

Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1 Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno

PSG vs Atalanta possible lineups

PSG (4-3-3) Atalanta (4-4-2) Lucas Chevalier (GK) Marco Carnesecchi (GK) Achraf Hakimi Giorgio Scalvini Marquinhos Isak Hien Willian Pacho Berat Djimsiti Nuno Mendes Raoul Bellanova Joao Neves Mario Pasalic Vitinha Marten de Roon Fabian Ruiz Nicola Zalewski Ibrahim Mbaye Charles De Ketelaere Goncalo Ramos Daniel Maldini Bradley Barcola Nikola Krstovic

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.