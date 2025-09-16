How to watch PSG vs Atalanta on TV: Channel, Live stream

In the first group stage game of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will play Atalanta on September 17 at Parc des Princes in Paris. As the defending champions, PSG will be looking to defend their Champions League crown following last season’s spectacular 5-0 final victory against Inter Milan. As the match approaches, Atalanta will be aiming to make a statement in Europe once again. The PSG vs Atalanta match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.
Where is PSG vs Atalanta playing?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Wednesday, 17 September 2025
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
- Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris
Where and how to watch PSG vs Atalanta live
- UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3
- USA: Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
- France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1
- Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno
PSG vs Atalanta possible lineups
|PSG (4-3-3)
|Atalanta (4-4-2)
|Lucas Chevalier (GK)
|Marco Carnesecchi (GK)
|Achraf Hakimi
|Giorgio Scalvini
|Marquinhos
|Isak Hien
|Willian Pacho
|Berat Djimsiti
|Nuno Mendes
|Raoul Bellanova
|Joao Neves
|Mario Pasalic
|Vitinha
|Marten de Roon
|Fabian Ruiz
|Nicola Zalewski
|Ibrahim Mbaye
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Goncalo Ramos
|Daniel Maldini
|Bradley Barcola
|Nikola Krstovic
