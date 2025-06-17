How to Watch Suriname vs Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025

The exciting CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 match between Suriname and Mexico is set for June 18, 2025. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to watch this thrilling encounter live.

Match Details

Detail Information Date Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time 10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. PT Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Event CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, Group Stage (Group A)

TV Channels to Watch Suriname vs. Mexico

English Broadcast: FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

FS1 (Fox Sports 1) Spanish Broadcast: TUDN and Univisión

These channels will provide live coverage of the match across the United States.

Streaming Options

FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com offer live streaming of the match in English for those who prefer watching on mobile devices or computers.

Fubo provides streaming access to FS1, TUDN, and Univisión channels, with a free trial available for new users, making it a convenient way to watch online.

Important Time Zones to Consider

The match will kick off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Since the game is held in Arlington, Texas, which operates on Central Time (CT), the local kickoff time will be 9:00 p.m. CT. Viewers on the West Coast should tune in at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). International viewers will need to convert these times to their local time zones to avoid missing the start.

Summary Table: How to Watch Suriname vs. Mexico

Platform Language Access Method Notes FS1 English Cable/Satellite TV Live broadcast TUDN Spanish Cable/Satellite TV Live broadcast Univisión Spanish Cable/Satellite TV Live broadcast FOX Sports App English Online streaming Requires subscription FOXSports.com English Online streaming Requires subscription Fubo English/Spanish Online streaming Free trial available

Final Thoughts

To enjoy the Suriname vs. Mexico match in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, mark your calendar for June 18 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. PT). Whether you prefer traditional TV or streaming, multiple options are available to suit your viewing preferences. This match promises to be an exciting contest at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.