How to Watch Suriname vs Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025

The exciting CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 match between Suriname and Mexico is set for June 18, 2025. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to watch this thrilling encounter live.
Match Details
|Detail
|Information
|Date
|Wednesday, June 18, 2025
|Time
|10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. PT
|Venue
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|Event
|CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, Group Stage (Group A)
TV Channels to Watch Suriname vs. Mexico
- English Broadcast: FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
- Spanish Broadcast: TUDN and Univisión
These channels will provide live coverage of the match across the United States.
Streaming Options
- FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com offer live streaming of the match in English for those who prefer watching on mobile devices or computers.
- Fubo provides streaming access to FS1, TUDN, and Univisión channels, with a free trial available for new users, making it a convenient way to watch online.
Important Time Zones to Consider
The match will kick off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Since the game is held in Arlington, Texas, which operates on Central Time (CT), the local kickoff time will be 9:00 p.m. CT. Viewers on the West Coast should tune in at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). International viewers will need to convert these times to their local time zones to avoid missing the start.
Summary Table: How to Watch Suriname vs. Mexico
|Platform
|Language
|Access Method
|Notes
|FS1
|English
|Cable/Satellite TV
|Live broadcast
|TUDN
|Spanish
|Cable/Satellite TV
|Live broadcast
|Univisión
|Spanish
|Cable/Satellite TV
|Live broadcast
|FOX Sports App
|English
|Online streaming
|Requires subscription
|FOXSports.com
|English
|Online streaming
|Requires subscription
|Fubo
|English/Spanish
|Online streaming
|Free trial available
Final Thoughts
To enjoy the Suriname vs. Mexico match in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, mark your calendar for June 18 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. PT). Whether you prefer traditional TV or streaming, multiple options are available to suit your viewing preferences. This match promises to be an exciting contest at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.