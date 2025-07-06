How to Watch USA vs Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025

The stage is prepared for yet another intense installment in one of North America’s most famous competition as the U.S. Men’s National Team faces off against Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup final this Sunday. The USA vs Mexico match will kick off at 00:00 UK Time.

NRG Stadium

After two defeats in friendly matches leading up to the competition, Mauricio Pochettino was under a great deal of pressure. In the time after, the USMNT won five games in a row, advancing them to the championship game. The performances have had their share of outstanding moments, but there is still much room for growth. With so many players out injured or sick this summer, the chance arose for the younger players to show the head coach what they could do and earn a position in the 2026 World Cup. Notable athletes who have accomplished this feat include Diego Luna, Malik Tillman, and Matt Freese.

El Tri has a chance to win a second title in 2025 and extend their winning streak to two consecutive Gold Cups. It wasn’t until Javier Aguirre’s squad won the Concacaf Nations League earlier this year when a side other than the USMNT took home the hardware. El Tri has also showed some weak spots, but when two fierce rivals meet in the cup final, anything can happen.

What TV channel is USA vs Mexico on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, , Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, FOX Network, TUDN USA, Galavision, Univision

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, , Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, FOX Network, TUDN USA, Galavision, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN4, TSN5, TLN, Univision Canada

fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN4, TSN5, TLN, Univision Canada Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN

Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

USA vs Mexico possible lineups

USA predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; De la Torre, Adams; McGlynn, Tillman, Luna; Agyemang

Mexico predicted lineup (4-3-3): Malagon; Chavez, Vasquez, Montes, Araujo; Ruiz, Alvarez, Mora; Vega, Jimenez, Alvarado