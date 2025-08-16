Sergej Jakirovic is bringing a new era to Hull City, and after receiving early support, he will have the opportunity to earn his first victory against Oxford United on Sunday. The Hull City vs Oxford United match will kick off at 15:00 UK Time.

Where is Hull City vs Oxford United playing?

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Sunday, 17 August 2025

Sunday, 17 August 2025 Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

15:00 UK time Stadium: The MKM Stadium, Hull

The defensive performance of Sergej Jakirović’s team was impressive in last weekend’s 0-0 away draw against Coventry City, continuing their streak of good performances at this level. From February through all sixteen of their Championship matches, the Tigers have maintained a shutout record.

Oxford will come to East Yorkshire still recovering from a puzzling setback in a 1-0 home loss to Portsmouth. Gary Rowett’s team generated sufficient opportunities to find the net at least once, yet, reminiscent of the previous season, they faced difficulties in converting those chances into goals.

Where and how to watch Hull City vs Oxford United live

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: N/A

Hull City vs Oxford United possible lineups

Hull City possible lineup: Ivor Pandur, Cody Drameh, Charlie Hughes, John Egan, Ryan Giles, Regan Slater, John Lundstram, Joe Gelhardt, Matt Crooks, Joel Ndala, Oliver McBurnie

Oxford United possible lineup: Jamie Cumming, Brodie Spencer, Elliott Moore, Michal Helik, Greg Leigh, Cameron Brannagan, Will Vaulks, Stan Mills, Will Lankshear, Tyler Goodrham, Mark Harris