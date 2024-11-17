Hungary vs Germany: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Following their record-setting triumph in the men’s UEFA Nations League, League A Group 3 champions Germany will wrap up the initial phase with an away match against Hungary on Tuesday evening. The Hungary vs Germany match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Germany has already made all their decisions for the group. It has secured its place in the final round of the Nations League, sitting in first place with 13 points after five rounds, creating a significant lead over its competitors. If it were any team other than Germany that allowed itself to relax in such a situation, one might anticipate poor outcomes. However, the Germans possess a unique quality. Nagelsmann’s players and coaching staff understand that they must give their all, particularly in light of the disappointment at the home Euros. The supporters now anticipate victory in every game.

That is how I can clarify the outcome we observed a few days ago against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Even a draw would have been acceptable for Bundestim – they had already secured their place in the final at that point. Germany scored and maintained its momentum, finishing with a decisive 7-0 victory. The Germans currently boast 17 goals in the group, the highest tally among their competitors.

Hungary ultimately succumbed to the Netherlands in the battle for second place. A few days ago, it occurred. Up until the fifth round, both competitors had accumulated an equal total of five points each. The Hungarians might have held on to the final stage of the Nations League. However, the outcome of their match was a 0:4 loss. Hungary is now nearly assured of finishing in third place and securing qualification for League A. At the very least, it has distanced itself from Bosnia.

Hungary vs Germany date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Where to watch Hungary vs Germany

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Germany: ZDF

ZDF Hungary: M4 Sports

Head-to-Head

07/09/24 Germany 5 – 0 Hungary Nations League 19/06/24 Germany 2 – 0 Hungary Euro Cup 23/09/22 Germany 0 – 1 Hungary Nations League 11/06/22 Hungary 1 – 1 Germany Nations League 23/06/21 Germany 2 – 2 Hungary Euro Cup

Hungary vs Germany possible lineups

Hungary possible lineup: Dibusz; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Z. Nagy; Szoboszlai, Csoboth; Varga

Germany possible lineup: Nubel; Henrichs, Koch, Schlotterbeck, Gosens; Andrich, Nmecha; Gnabry, Brandt, Sane; Kleindienst