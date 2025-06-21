Inter Miami, representing Major League Soccer, will go head-to-head with Brazilian team Palmeiras in a crucial match for the top position in Group A of the Club World Cup, taking place at Hard Rock Stadium. The Inter Miami vs Palmeiras match will take place at 02:00 UK Time.

Hard Rock Stadium

When will the Inter Miami vs Palmeiras match be played?

Competition: FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup Game Day: Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 Kick-off: 02:00 UK Time

02:00 UK Time Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Match Overview

Inter Miami’s second game was a 2-1 comeback triumph against Portuguese powerhouse Porto, after their first-day scoreless draw against Al Ahly. Javier Mascherano’s team was down at halftime, but they got back on the scoreboard soon after halftime thanks to a Telasco Segovia goal. Then, MLS superstar Lionel Messi scored a spectacular free-kick to give his team the victory.

As a result of a scoreless draw in their group opener against Porto, Palmeiras were also forced to settle for a point. On Thursday, however, they won their first match of the tournament, a 2-0 victory against Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium. They took advantage of an own goal to go up in the second half, and Jose Lopez scored the game-winner only minutes later. With four points, the Brazilian powerhouses lead their group and will go to the round of 16 with as little as a point on Monday.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

UK: DAZN UK

DAZN UK USA: DAZN USA, TBS USA, Watch TBS, truTV USA

DAZN USA, TBS USA, Watch TBS, truTV USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now Brazil: Globoplay, DAZN Brasil, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras predicted lineups

Inter Miami predicted lineup: Ustari (GK), Aviles, Falcon, Allen, Alba, Allende, Busquets, Cremaschi, Segovia, Messi, Suarez

Palmeiras predicted lineup: Weverton (GK), Gyia, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez, Rios, Martinez, Estevao, Veiga, Torres, Roque