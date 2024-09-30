HomeMatch

Where to watch Norwich City vs Leeds United on TV: Channel, Live stream

Norwich City will welcome Leeds United at Carrow Road on Tuesday in an exciting Championship encounter. The Norwich City vs Leeds United match is expected to see both sides at their offensive best.

Norwich City are set to host this fixture following a thrilling victory in their last match against Derby County, which featured a remarkable number of goals. The team has had a commendable performance in the league thus far. They achieved three victories alongside two defeats and two draws during this period.

Leeds United secured a commanding win over Coventry in their most recent match. The club has achieved four victories, two draws, and just one loss in the current competition. They aim to leverage their strong performance and secure maximum points in order to maintain their aspirations for a Premier League position.

What time is Norwich City vs Leeds United kick off?

  • Competition: English Championship
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 1 October, 2024
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norfolk

Where to watch Norwich City vs Leeds United

  • UK: Sky Sports+
  • USA: Paramount+
  • Canada: N/A
  • Australia: N/A

How to watch Norwich City vs Leeds United live

Leeds United vs Coventry City predicted lineups

Norwich City predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Gunn (GK) ; Stacey, Duffy, Doyle, Chrisene; Nunez, McLean; Schwartau, Forson, Sainz; Sargent

Leeds United predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Meslier (GK); Bogle, Rodon, Strujik, Firpo; Gruev, Ampadu; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Joseph

