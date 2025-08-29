HomeFootball on TV

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer

For Sunday’s Premier League match at the Amex Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion, Matheus Nunes is almost certain to start for Manchester City. The Brighton vs Manchester City game will kick off at 14:00 UK time.

The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer
The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

Where is Brighton vs Manchester City playing?

  • Competition: Premier League
  • Game Day: Sunday, 21 August 2025
  • Kick-off: 14:00 UK time
  • Stadium: American Express Stadium, Falmer, East Sussex

Is Brighton vs Manchester City on TV?

CountryStreaming Services
UKSky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USAPeacock, SiriusXM FC
CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
AustraliaStan Sport
ItalySKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
GermanySky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport Premier League
PortugalDAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
SpainDAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Spain

Manchester City’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Sun, 14 Sep
Premier League		Man City vs Manc United
Etihad Stadium		Sky Sports
Sun, 21 Sep
Premier League		Arsenal vs Manchester City
Emirates Stadium		Sky Sports
Sat, 27 Sep
Premier League		Manchester City vs Burnley
Etihad Stadium
Sat, 4 Oct
Premier League		Brentford vs Manchester City
Gtech Community Stadium
Sat, 18 Oct
Premier League		Manchester City vs Everton
Etihad Stadium

How can I watch the Manchester City match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester City highlights page shortly after the game. Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football. Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2025 Time Soccer