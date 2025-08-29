For Sunday’s Premier League match at the Amex Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion, Matheus Nunes is almost certain to start for Manchester City. The Brighton vs Manchester City game will kick off at 14:00 UK time.
Where is Brighton vs Manchester City playing?
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Sunday, 21 August 2025
- Kick-off: 14:00 UK time
- Stadium: American Express Stadium, Falmer, East Sussex
Is Brighton vs Manchester City on TV?
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
|USA
|Peacock, SiriusXM FC
|Canada
|DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
|France
|myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
|Germany
|Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport Premier League
|Portugal
|DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
|Spain
|DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Spain
Manchester City’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Sun, 14 Sep
Premier League
|Man City vs Manc United
Etihad Stadium
|Sky Sports
|Sun, 21 Sep
Premier League
|Arsenal vs Manchester City
Emirates Stadium
|Sky Sports
|Sat, 27 Sep
Premier League
|Manchester City vs Burnley
Etihad Stadium
|Sat, 4 Oct
Premier League
|Brentford vs Manchester City
Gtech Community Stadium
|Sat, 18 Oct
Premier League
|Manchester City vs Everton
Etihad Stadium
How can I watch the Manchester City match highlights?
The highlights video will be available on the Manchester City highlights page shortly after the game. Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.