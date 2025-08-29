For Sunday’s Premier League match at the Amex Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion, Matheus Nunes is almost certain to start for Manchester City. The Brighton vs Manchester City game will kick off at 14:00 UK time.

The American Express Community Stadium, Falmer

Where is Brighton vs Manchester City playing?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 21 August 2025

Sunday, 21 August 2025 Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

14:00 UK time Stadium: American Express Stadium, Falmer, East Sussex

Is Brighton vs Manchester City on TV?

Country Streaming Services UK Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live USA Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Australia Stan Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2 Germany Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport Premier League Portugal DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Spain

How can I watch the Manchester City match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Manchester City highlights page shortly after the game. Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.