Monday Night Football on Sky Sports is a popular football broadcast that offers live Premier League coverage, tactical analysis, expert commentary, and engaging studio discussions.

What channel is Monday Night Football on tonight?

MNF is broadcasted on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League every Monday evening, with in-game clips, expert analysis, and match highlights available through the Sky Sports website and app.

MNF broadcasts live Premier League games on Mondays at 8:00 PM, featuring expert pundits and former players. Presenters include David Jones, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Roy Keane, and Thierry Henry.

Sky Sports introduced a cutting-edge MNF studio in August 2023, featuring a high-resolution screen, virtual canopy roof, and LED floor for immersive football broadcasting.

The MNF panel, featuring former Premier League stars Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, analyzes games through tactical breakdowns, player performances, and strategic insights, providing a deeper understanding of matches.