The match between the Netherlands and Poland is set for September 4, 2025, as part of the UEFA Group Stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Both teams stand as formidable competitors in the qualification group, with the Netherlands currently holding second place and Poland in third place within their group. The Netherlands vs Poland game will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
Where is the Netherlands vs Poland playing?
- Competition: World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam
Is the Netherlands vs Poland on TV?
- UK: N/A
- USA: ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands
The Netherlands’ next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Sun, 7 Sep
World Cup
|Lithuania vs Netherlands
S. Dariaus ir S. Girėno stadionas
|fuboTV,
Fox Sports
|Thu, 9 Oct
World Cup
|Malta vs Netherlands
|Sun, 12 Oct
World Cup
|Netherlands vs Finland
|Fri, 14 Nov
World Cup
|Poland vs Netherlands
|Mon, 17 Nov
World Cup
|Netherlands vs Lithuania
You can watch this match live online for free and see the Netherlands’ highlights of the goals.