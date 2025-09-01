HomeFootball on TV

How to watch Netherlands vs Poland on TV: Channels, next matches

The match between the Netherlands and Poland is set for September 4, 2025, as part of the UEFA Group Stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Both teams stand as formidable competitors in the qualification group, with the Netherlands currently holding second place and Poland in third place within their group. The Netherlands vs Poland game will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Where is the Netherlands vs Poland playing?

  • Competition: World Cup Qualifying
  • Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam

Is the Netherlands vs Poland on TV?

  • UK: N/A
  • USA: ViX
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

The Netherlands’ next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Sun, 7 Sep
World Cup		Lithuania vs Netherlands
S. Dariaus ir S. Girėno stadionas		fuboTV,
Fox Sports
Thu, 9 Oct
World Cup		Malta vs Netherlands
Sun, 12 Oct
World Cup		Netherlands vs Finland
Fri, 14 Nov
World Cup		Poland vs Netherlands
Mon, 17 Nov
World Cup		Netherlands vs Lithuania

You can watch this match live online for free and see the Netherlands’ highlights of the goals.

