The match between the Netherlands and Poland is set for September 4, 2025, as part of the UEFA Group Stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Both teams stand as formidable competitors in the qualification group, with the Netherlands currently holding second place and Poland in third place within their group. The Netherlands vs Poland game will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Where is the Netherlands vs Poland playing?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Thursday, 4 September 2025

Thursday, 4 September 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam

Is the Netherlands vs Poland on TV?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

The Netherlands’ next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Sun, 7 Sep

World Cup Lithuania vs Netherlands

S. Dariaus ir S. Girėno stadionas fuboTV,

Fox Sports Thu, 9 Oct

World Cup Malta vs Netherlands

Sun, 12 Oct

World Cup Netherlands vs Finland

Fri, 14 Nov

World Cup Poland vs Netherlands

Mon, 17 Nov

World Cup Netherlands vs Lithuania



You can watch this match live online for free and see the Netherlands’ highlights of the goals.