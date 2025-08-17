HomeFootball on TV

How to watch Gil Vicente vs Porto on TV: Channel, Live stream

Round 2 of the Primeira Liga is going to be an intense battle when Gil Vicente and FC Porto, who both won their first matches, meet at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos. The Gil Vicente vs Porto game will kick off at 20:15 UK time.

Where is Gil Vicente vs Porto playing?

  • Competition: Primeira Liga
  • Game Day: Monday, 18 August 2025
  • Kick-off: 20:15 UK time
  • Stadium: Estádio Cidade de Barcelos

In their first meeting, Gil Vicente stunned Nacional with a 2-0 victory with to goals from Pablo and new recruit Luís Esteves. The team’s target for 2025/26 is to improve upon their 13th-place position from the previous season.

Samu Aghehowa scored twice and Pepe scored once as Porto easily defeated Vitória Guimarães 3-0. After finishing third last season, the squad is rejuvenated under new manager Francesco Farioli and ready to take back the crown.

You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

Is Gil Vicente vs Porto on TV?

  • UK: N/A
  • USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol
  • Canada: N/A
  • Australia: N/A
  • Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Gil Vicente vs Porto possible lineups

Gil Vicente possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Andrew, Ghislain Konan, Jonathan Buatu, Marvin Elimbi, Hevertton Santos, Mohamed Bamba, Facundo Caseres, Sergio Bermejo, Luís Esteves, Martín Fernández, Pablo Felipe

Porto possible lineup (4-1-4-1): Diogo Costa, Zaidu Sanusi, Nehuén Pérez, Jan Bednarek, Alan Varela, Pepê, Victor Froholdt, Gabriel Veiga, Borja Sainz, Alan Varela, Samu Aghehowa

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football. Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

