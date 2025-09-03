HomeFootball on TV

Armenia vs Portugal Live: How to watch online, stream link, TV channel

By Time Soccer

The match between Portugal and Armenia is set to take place in Yerevan, Armenia’s Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on September 6. This match is part of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying round in Group F. Portugal comes equipped with a formidable lineup featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, along with essential players such as Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and João Félix. The Armenia vs Portugal clash will kick off at 17:00 UK time.

Armenia vs Portugal date & kick-off time

  • Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying
  • Game Day: Saturday, 6 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 17:00 UK time
  • Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht, Yerevan

Where to watch Armenia vs Portugal

  • UK: Amazon Prime Video
  • USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1
  • Armenia: Fast Sports, FAST TV

Portugal’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Sat, 6 Sep
World Cup 		Armenia vs Portugal
Vazgen Sargsyan Marzadasht		fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
Tue, 9 Sep
World Cup 		Hungary vs Portugal
Puskás Aréna		fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video

You can watch this match live online for free and see Portugal highlights of the goals.

