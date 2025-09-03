The match between Portugal and Armenia is set to take place in Yerevan, Armenia’s Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on September 6. This match is part of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying round in Group F. Portugal comes equipped with a formidable lineup featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, along with essential players such as Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and João Félix. The Armenia vs Portugal clash will kick off at 17:00 UK time.

Armenia vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Saturday, 6 September 2025

Saturday, 6 September 2025 Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

17:00 UK time Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht, Yerevan

Where to watch Armenia vs Portugal

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1 Armenia: Fast Sports, FAST TV

Portugal’s next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Sat, 6 Sep

World Cup Armenia vs Portugal

Vazgen Sargsyan Marzadasht fuboTV,

Amazon Prime Video Tue, 9 Sep

World Cup Hungary vs Portugal

Puskás Aréna fuboTV,

Amazon Prime Video

