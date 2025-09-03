The match between Portugal and Armenia is set to take place in Yerevan, Armenia’s Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on September 6. This match is part of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying round in Group F. Portugal comes equipped with a formidable lineup featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, along with essential players such as Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and João Félix. The Armenia vs Portugal clash will kick off at 17:00 UK time.
Armenia vs Portugal date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Saturday, 6 September 2025
- Kick-off: 17:00 UK time
- Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht, Yerevan
Where to watch Armenia vs Portugal
- UK: Amazon Prime Video
- USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1
- Armenia: Fast Sports, FAST TV
Portugal’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Sat, 6 Sep
World Cup
|Armenia vs Portugal
Vazgen Sargsyan Marzadasht
|fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
|Tue, 9 Sep
World Cup
|Hungary vs Portugal
Puskás Aréna
|fuboTV,
Amazon Prime Video
You can watch this match live online for free and see Portugal highlights of the goals.