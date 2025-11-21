In the UK, there’s probably no such highly watched and attended football competition as the Premier League. This sort of attention explains why the best payout gambling sites are looking to partner with the participating teams. Several platforms have secured massive contracts with Premier League clubs for promotional purposes, which is the focus of this article.

Why PL Clubs Are a Magnet for Best Payout Casinos?

The main reason many casino and betting brands want to land deals with football teams of this calibre is exposure. Entertainment operators need a steady flow of customers, and the most effective way to bring in new members is to go where the crowds are. However, such collaborations benefit both parties – the best paying online casino sites and football teams:

Digital content, in-stadium ads and merchandise increase the sponsoring brand’s exposure.

Fans receive better odds and exclusive bonuses that are tied to the particular FC.

Additional revenue for teams that can be invested in facilities and athletes.

Better social media engagement with Premier League enthusiasts.

Several Premier League clubs have agreed to promote such establishments on the front of their uniforms. At least, this will go on till the end of the current season. The new rules ban the mentioned practice, so it’s currently unknown how the promotion will be modified during the 2026/2027 and following seasons.

Why has the Premier League reduced best payout casino site ads?

In 2023, the organisation decided to appease the public and the UK government by removing such ads from the front of player uniforms to protect young football lovers and curtail the potential mental and financial harm caused by gambling. Some critics have pointed out that this doesn’t concern online content and other parts of the athlete’s sportswear.

Spectators can still see ads for the best payout online casino platforms on match days and online. Many proponents of stricter regulations concerning such establishments have therefore deemed the ban only somewhat effective. In the 2026/2027 season, three teams are expected to continue advertising gambling sites despite these changes.

Brentford and Hollywoodbets

Founded in 1889, this UK club has been most familiar to spectators of the lower leagues. It first entered the Kingdom’s biggest championship during the 2021/2022 season. Since then, Brentford has dazzled its backers with possession-based, energetic gameplay that focuses on pressure and quick passes. For now, the FC has a partnership with Hollywoodbets.

The driving force that stands behind Brentford’s achievements is Thomas Frank, the coach. His efforts helped the team get the place under the Premier League’s sun. If any wonder who has scored the most goals in the 2025/2026 season so far, it’sIvan Toney. David Raya and Rico Henry show effective offence and defence.

Newcastle United and BetMGM

This is one of the oldest UK clubs, established in 1892, which has a partnership with one of the world’s largest online casinos that pay out real money. Newcastle United has won six FA Cups. During this season, after eleven games had passed, they scored:

3 victories

3 draws

5 losing matches

Supporters of NU are familiar with their signature style, which relies heavily on wide play and crosses. Its best-known trainer of recent years, Eddie Howe, introduced a more aggressive approach that retains solid defences. Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and Anthony Gordon are its current star members.

Bournemouth’s Partnership With BJ88

This club started its personal history in 1899. But its debut participation in the Premier League occurred in the 2015/2016 season. The historical achievement happened in part thanks to the coachmanship of Newcastle United’s current leading trainer. His approach emphasised control, quick passes, and a creative midfield approach. Bournemouth works with one of the highest paying online casino brands. The promo deal was initiated in 2024 and valued at £8 million.

Bournemouth won EFL League One in 1987 and the EFL Championship in 2015. The Premier League remains an unclimbed top for the club. Speaking of its members, three people excel in playing technique and their impact on the team’s performance. Their names are Antoine Semenyo, Marcos Senesi, and Marcus Tavernier.

Conclusion

Football clubs from the Premier League are a big piece of the pie for the best online casinos that payout. They have millions of followers who, in turn, are potential customers for iGaming brands. Such sponsorship contracts are no less beneficial for football teams. Thanks to the impressive financial support from the sponsor, they have the chance to improve and organise new transfers.

Despite many FC having agreements with betting and casino brands, recent regulations may modify their terms. The Premier League imposed a ban on advertising such companies on team shirts. It will come into force starting from the 2026/2027 season.

The article includes information provided by iGaming expert Oksana Kumetska.