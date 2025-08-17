Playing their first home game of the La Liga season against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid will be hoping to get off to a good start under new coach Xabi Alonso. The Real Madrid vs Osasuna match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off time, date and venue

Last year in Spain’s premier division, Los Blancos came in second, four points behind archrival Barcelona. To be more specific, last season was the first time since 2009–10 that Real Madrid did not finish with a trophy. The club decided to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti after a trophy-less season and welcomed Xabi Alonso to the Santiago Bernabeu to start a new era.

Osasuna, meanwhile, will be aiming to repeat their 9th-place performance from last season, when they shocked everyone. Alessio Lisci replaced Vicente Moreno as manager of the Pamplona squad earlier this summer; thus, the club will have fresh faces in charge, similar to Real Madrid.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream and TV channel

UK: Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

Canada: TSN+, Amazon Prime Video

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD

Real Madrid vs Osasuna possible lineups

Real Madrid possible lineup (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras Midfielders: Arda Güler, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde (if fit) or Dani Ceballos

Arda Güler, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde (if fit) or Dani Ceballos Attackers: Brahim Díaz, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Osasuna possible lineup (likely 5-4-1):