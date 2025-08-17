Playing their first home game of the La Liga season against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid will be hoping to get off to a good start under new coach Xabi Alonso. The Real Madrid vs Osasuna match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off time, date and venue
- Competition: Spanish La Liga
- Game Day: Tuesday, 19 August 2025
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Last year in Spain’s premier division, Los Blancos came in second, four points behind archrival Barcelona. To be more specific, last season was the first time since 2009–10 that Real Madrid did not finish with a trophy. The club decided to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti after a trophy-less season and welcomed Xabi Alonso to the Santiago Bernabeu to start a new era.
Osasuna, meanwhile, will be aiming to repeat their 9th-place performance from last season, when they shocked everyone. Alessio Lisci replaced Vicente Moreno as manager of the Pamplona squad earlier this summer; thus, the club will have fresh faces in charge, similar to Real Madrid.
You can watch this match live online for free and see Real Madrid’s highlights of the goals.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream and TV channel
- UK: Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
- USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
- Canada: TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3
- Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD
Real Madrid vs Osasuna possible lineups
Real Madrid possible lineup (4-3-3):
- Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
- Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras
- Midfielders: Arda Güler, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde (if fit) or Dani Ceballos
- Attackers: Brahim Díaz, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Osasuna possible lineup (likely 5-4-1):
- Goalkeeper: Sergio Herrera
- Defenders: Valentin Rosier, Alejandro Catena, Boyomo, Juan Cruz, Abel Bretones
- Midfielders: Lucas Torró, Jon Moncayola, Aimar Oroz, Moi Gómez
- Striker: Ante Budimir