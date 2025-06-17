Saudi Arabia vs USA: How to watch live, stream link free

On Friday morning, the Q2 Stadium will play host to a match between Saudi Arabia and the United States, two teams who have gotten off to winning starts in the Gold Cup. The Saudi Arabia vs USA match will kick off at 02:15 UK time.

Q2 Stadium

Saudi Arabia vs USA date & kick-off time

Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Day: Friday, 20 June 2025

Friday, 20 June 2025 Kick-off: 02:15 UK time

02:15 UK time Stadium: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Match Overview

With a 1-0 victory against Haiti, Saudi Arabia kicked off their group stage campaign at the Concacaf Gold Cup. In their quest to advance beyond the group stage, they put up a solid performance in preparation for their match against the United States.A trio of victories, a tie, and a loss were the results for Hervé Renard’s squad leading up to the competition. The one loss was in the last World Cup qualifying match vs Australia (1-2).Even though he often switches to a 4-3-3 formation while in possession, Hervé Renard is likely to stick with his favourite 4-2-3-1 structure. Because of this, his team can now attack with four players, extend the game to wide areas, and dominate the midfield with an additional man.

In the first match of the Concacaf Gold Cup, the United States of America cruised over Trinidad and Tobago, 5-0. After suffering four consecutive losses in the weeks leading up to the tournament, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad got back on track and won again.Panama(0-1), Canada (2-1) in the CNL, Turkiye(1-2), and Switzerland (0-4) in friendly matches were the opponents who suffered defeats. Before Friday’s match, the Argentinian tactician is still trying different things with his team in an effort to find their rhythm. He has decided on a 4-2-3-1 system with a single striker in the attacking third. Because of this, Pochettino’s team can be aggressive while not in possession of the ball and swift when they regain it.

Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs USA

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN2, TLN

fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN2, TLN Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2

Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2 Saudi Arabia: STC TV, Aloula, Riyadiya TV 1

Saudi Arabia vs USA possible lineups

Saudi Arabia possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Madu, Boushal; Al-Hassan, Ghamdi; Al-Hammami, Aljohani, Alsahafi; Al-Shehri

USA possible lineup: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten; Berhalter, Torre; McGlynn, Tillman, Luna; Agyemang