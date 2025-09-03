HomeFootball on TV

This match between Scotland and Denmark, set to take place on September 5, is a qualifier for the UEFA World Cup 2026 in Europe. In their qualification group, Denmark is currently in second place and is vying for a place in the playoffs. Scotland is currently in fourth place in their group and has a chance to qualify. The Denmark vs Scotland match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

  • Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying
  • Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Parken Stadium, København

Where to watch Denmark vs Scotland

  • UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Scotland
  • USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Scotland’s next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Mon, 8 Sep
World Cup 		Belarus vs Scotland
ZTE-Aréna		BBC
Thu, 9 Oct
World Cup		Scotland vs Greece
Sun, 12 Oct
World Cup		Scotland vs Belarus
Sat, 15 Nov
World Cup 		Greece vs Scotland
Tue, 18 Nov
World Cup 		Scotland vs Denmark

You can watch this match live online for free and see Scotland highlights of the goals.

