This match between Scotland and Denmark, set to take place on September 5, is a qualifier for the UEFA World Cup 2026 in Europe. In their qualification group, Denmark is currently in second place and is vying for a place in the playoffs. Scotland is currently in fourth place in their group and has a chance to qualify. The Denmark vs Scotland match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying
- Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Parken Stadium, København
Where to watch Denmark vs Scotland
- UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Scotland
- USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Scotland’s next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Mon, 8 Sep
World Cup
|Belarus vs Scotland
ZTE-Aréna
|BBC
|Thu, 9 Oct
World Cup
|Scotland vs Greece
|Sun, 12 Oct
World Cup
|Scotland vs Belarus
|Sat, 15 Nov
World Cup
|Greece vs Scotland
|Tue, 18 Nov
World Cup
|Scotland vs Denmark
You can watch this match live online for free and see Scotland highlights of the goals.