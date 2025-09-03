This match between Scotland and Denmark, set to take place on September 5, is a qualifier for the UEFA World Cup 2026 in Europe. In their qualification group, Denmark is currently in second place and is vying for a place in the playoffs. Scotland is currently in fourth place in their group and has a chance to qualify. The Denmark vs Scotland match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Parken Stadium

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA World Cup Qualifying

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Friday, 5 September 2025

Friday, 5 September 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Parken Stadium, København

Where to watch Denmark vs Scotland

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Scotland

USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Australia: Stan Sport

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Scotland’s next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Mon, 8 Sep

World Cup Belarus vs Scotland

ZTE-Aréna BBC Thu, 9 Oct

World Cup Scotland vs Greece

Sun, 12 Oct

World Cup Scotland vs Belarus

Sat, 15 Nov

World Cup Greece vs Scotland

Tue, 18 Nov

World Cup Scotland vs Denmark



