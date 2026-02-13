Soccer vs. American Football: Which Has the Bigger Betting Market?

Two sports generate more betting volume than anything else on the planet, and they do it in completely different ways. Soccer pulls in money from every continent, every week, across dozens of leagues that never really stop running. American football concentrates its power into a 5-month season capped by a single game that moves more money through U.S. sportsbooks than most leagues generate in a full year. The global sports betting market hit roughly $100.9 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research, and a sizable portion of that total flows through one of these 2 sports at any given time. So which one actually commands the bigger betting market? The answer depends on how you measure it.

Soccer’s Global Grip on Betting Revenue

Soccer holds the largest share of sports betting activity worldwide. IMARC Group reported that football accounted for 25.4% of the global betting market in 2024. That figure becomes more striking when you consider how fragmented the rest of the market is across dozens of other sports competing for the remaining 74.6%.

European football alone generates over 40% of global online sports betting revenue. Europe’s betting market accounts for roughly 48% of worldwide revenue in 2024, and soccer is the primary driver of that number. The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and the Champions League all operate on overlapping schedules that keep sportsbooks busy from August through May. Factor in international tournaments, lower-division leagues, South American competitions, and Asian football, and the calendar rarely goes quiet.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar demonstrated the scale of soccer’s betting footprint in a single tournament. Barclays analysts, as reported by Bloomberg, estimated $35 billion in total global wagers on that event. That was a 65% increase from the 2018 edition. No other recurring sporting event comes close to that kind of handle on a global basis.

Stretching a Bankroll Across Two Calendars

Bettors who follow both soccer and American football deal with overlapping seasons and constant action, which makes bankroll management a practical concern. Spreading wagers across Premier League weekends, Champions League midweek fixtures, and NFL Sundays drains funds fast without some discipline. Flat-unit staking, where you risk the same percentage on every bet regardless of sport, remains one of the more reliable ways to stay solvent across months of concurrent schedules.

American Football Owns the U.S. Market

Inside the United States, American football dominates betting activity by a wide margin. The NFL season runs from September through early February, and college football adds another layer of weekly action from late August through January. Both command enormous attention from bettors across legal sportsbook states.

The Super Bowl functions as the single biggest annual betting event in the country. The American Gaming Association projected that approximately $1.76 billion would be wagered on Super Bowl LX with U.S. sportsbooks, which represented a roughly 27% increase from the year before. That number accounts for legal books only. The total handle, including offshore and informal wagering, is almost certainly higher.

The NFL regular season brings in consistent weekly volume that no other American sport matches. Prop bets, parlays, teasers, and same-game combinations have expanded the menu well beyond point spreads and totals, and bettors respond to that variety with heavy participation across all 18 weeks.

Why Soccer’s Calendar Gives It the Edge Globally

American football’s betting volume is concentrated. The NFL season is 23 weeks long, including playoffs and the Super Bowl. College football runs a similar timeframe. Outside of those months, American football generates almost no betting activity.

Soccer, by contrast, operates across time zones and seasons simultaneously. When European domestic leagues pause for international breaks, South American and Asian leagues continue. Summer transfer windows generate futures and speculative markets. The Women’s World Cup, Copa America, European Championship, and Africa Cup of Nations fill gaps in the calendar with high-profile tournament betting. There is rarely a full week without a meaningful soccer match somewhere in the world that sportsbooks are covering.

This year-round availability compounds over time. Grand View Research noted that the online segment held a 78.2% revenue share in 2024, and mobile betting accounted for 78% of all online sports bets globally. Soccer benefits from this heavily because bettors in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America can place wagers on their phones at nearly any hour of the day on a match happening somewhere.

Head-to-Head by the Numbers

The raw comparison favors soccer in total global volume and market share. At 25.4% of the worldwide betting market, soccer sits well ahead of American football, which has limited appeal outside North America. The $35 billion wagered on a single World Cup dwarfs the Super Bowl’s $1.76 billion legal handle in the U.S., even accounting for the differences in measurement.

American football’s strength is concentration. The NFL packs enormous volume into a short window, and the Super Bowl produces a density of betting activity per event that few things in sports can match. But density and total size are different measures, and on total size, soccer wins convincingly.

Where This Leaves Bettors

Soccer commands the bigger betting market worldwide. The data supports that conclusion from multiple angles, including market share, revenue contribution from Europe, and tournament-level wagering totals. American football dominates within the borders of the United States and produces the country’s biggest single betting events each year, but its seasonal limitations and geographic concentration keep it from competing with soccer’s global volume. For bettors who follow both, the practical takeaway is straightforward: soccer offers more frequent opportunities across more markets, while American football offers concentrated, high-volume windows where sportsbook competition and promotional offers tend to peak. Both markets are growing, and projected figures from Grand View Research suggest the overall sports betting industry could reach $187.39 billion by 2030. Soccer and American football will account for large portions of that total, each in their own territory.