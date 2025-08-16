Recently-relegated Ipswich Town and Southampton face off in the Championship at Portman Road on Sunday, having experienced the journey from the Premier League back to the second tier. The Ipswich Town vs Southampton match will kick off at 12:00 UK Time.

English Championship Date: Sunday, 17 August 2025

Sunday, 17 August 2025 Kick-Off: 12:00 UK Time

12:00 UK Time Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk

In the first match of the 2025–26 season, Kieran McKenna’s squad played away at Birmingham City and ended up drawing 1-1. George Hirst scored the game-winning penalty in the 89th minute.

As they go, Southampton will be aiming to win three in a row for the first time since April 2024. However, their recent Carabao Cup wins against Northampton and Wrexham weren’t exactly sensational.

Where can I watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton?

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Network

Paramount+, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Network Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3

Ipswich Town vs Southampton Squads

Ipswich predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alex Palmer (GK), Benjamin Johnson, Dara O’Shea, Jacob Greaves, Leif Davis, Jens Cajuste, Azor Matusiwa, Chiedozie Ogbene, Samuel Szmodics, Jack Clarke, George Hirst

Southampton predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Gavin Bazunu (GK), Ronnie Edwards, Jack Stephens, Joshua Quarshie, Yukinari Sugawara, Shea Charles, Flynn Downes, Ryan Manning, Ryan Fraser, Mateus Fernandes, Adam Armstrong