The match between Bulgaria and Spain is set for September 4, 2025, as part of the UEFA Group E qualifying rounds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bulgaria currently sits in first place, while Spain holds third position in their group standings. The Bulgaria vs Spain match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

When is Bulgaria vs Spain?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Date: Thursday, 4 September 2025

Thursday, 4 September 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Venue: Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia

What channel is Bulgaria vs Spain on

UK: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Spain: RTVE Play, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

Spain next matches on TV

Date/Competition Match/Venue TV Channels Sun, 7 Sep

World Cup Turkey vs Spain

Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu ViX Sat, 11 Oct

World Cup Spain vs Georgia

fuboTV Tue, 14 Oct

World Cup Spain vs Bulgaria

fuboTV Sat, 15 Nov

World Cup Georgia vs Spain

fuboTV Tues, 18 Nov

World Cup Spain vs Turkey

fuboTV

You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of Spain‘s goals.