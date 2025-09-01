HomeNews

Bulgaria vs Spain: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, live stream online

By Time Soccer

The match between Bulgaria and Spain is set for September 4, 2025, as part of the UEFA Group E qualifying rounds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bulgaria currently sits in first place, while Spain holds third position in their group standings. The Bulgaria vs Spain match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

Soccer ball

When is Bulgaria vs Spain?

  • Competition: World Cup Qualifying
  • Date: Thursday, 4 September 2025
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Venue: Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia

What channel is Bulgaria vs Spain on

  • UK: Amazon Prime Video
  • USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
  • Spain: RTVE Play, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

Spain next matches on TV

Date/CompetitionMatch/VenueTV Channels
Sun, 7 Sep
World Cup		Turkey vs Spain
Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu		ViX
Sat, 11 Oct
World Cup		Spain vs Georgia
fuboTV
Tue, 14 Oct
World Cup		Spain vs Bulgaria
fuboTV
Sat, 15 Nov
World Cup		Georgia vs Spain
fuboTV
Tues, 18 Nov
World Cup		Spain vs Turkey
fuboTV

You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of Spain‘s goals.

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football. Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2025 Time Soccer