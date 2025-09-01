The match between Bulgaria and Spain is set for September 4, 2025, as part of the UEFA Group E qualifying rounds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bulgaria currently sits in first place, while Spain holds third position in their group standings. The Bulgaria vs Spain match will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.
When is Bulgaria vs Spain?
- Competition: World Cup Qualifying
- Date: Thursday, 4 September 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Venue: Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia
What channel is Bulgaria vs Spain on
- UK: Amazon Prime Video
- USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Canada: DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
- Spain: RTVE Play, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1
Spain next matches on TV
|Date/Competition
|Match/Venue
|TV Channels
|Sun, 7 Sep
World Cup
|Turkey vs Spain
Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu
|ViX
|Sat, 11 Oct
World Cup
|Spain vs Georgia
|fuboTV
|Tue, 14 Oct
World Cup
|Spain vs Bulgaria
|fuboTV
|Sat, 15 Nov
World Cup
|Georgia vs Spain
|fuboTV
|Tues, 18 Nov
World Cup
|Spain vs Turkey
|fuboTV
You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of Spain‘s goals.