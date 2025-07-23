Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga: how to watch on TV, live stream online

As a last tune-up ahead the new Primeira Liga campaign, Sporting CP and Sporting Braga meet in a July pre-season duel. Following successful campaigns last year, both teams come into this match with lofty goals: Braga guaranteed a competitive advantage even in preseason play by finishing in the top four and Sporting CP topped the league. The Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga match will kick off at 14:55 UK Time.

Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

When is Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga?

Competition: Club Friendly

Club Friendly Date: Saturday, 26 July 2025

Saturday, 26 July 2025 Kick-off: 14:55 UK time

14:55 UK time Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Sporting CP: The Lisbon club is dedicated to incorporating multiple summer signings while maintaining their dynamic, possession-oriented style of play. Even after the departure of star striker Viktor Gyökeres to the Premier League, Sporting has retained a significant portion of their core team and is integrating new players such as Georgian midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili into their lineup.

Sporting Braga: Carlos Carvalhal’s team approaches this match with notable pre-season momentum, featuring a string of victories against formidable opponents. The attack continues to be incisive, bolstered by Ricardo Horta’s impact, while midfield reinforcements such as Uros Racic have enhanced the team’s core.

What channel is Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga on

UK: N/A

N/A USA: N/A

N/A Australia: N/A

N/A Canada: N/A

N/A Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga predicted lineups

Sporting CP Predicted XI: Rui Silva, Jeremiah St. Juste, Gonçalo Inácio, Zeno Debast, Matheus Reis, Hidemasa Morita, Morten Hjulmand, Francisco Trincão, Pedro Gonçalves, Geny Catamo, Conrad Harder

Sporting Braga Predicted XI: Lukas Hornicek, Victor Gómez, Paulo Oliveira, Robson Bambu, Francisco Edgar, João Moutinho, Uros Racic, Rodrigo Zalazar, Ricardo Horta, Gabriel Martínez, Amine El Ouazzani