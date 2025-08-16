Sporting CP is set to welcome Arouca for the second match of the Primeira Liga at the Jose Alvalade stadium this Sunday. Rui Borges’ team began the season strongly, even after the departure of a key player, Victor Gyokeres, in the summer transfer window, achieving an impressive 2-0 victory away against Casa Pia. The Sporting CP vs Arouca match will kick off at 20:30 UK Time.

Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

When is Sporting CP vs Arouca?

Competition: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Date: Sunday, 17 August 2025

Sunday, 17 August 2025 Kick-off: 20:30 UK time

20:30 UK time Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

In their first match of the league season, the defending Portuguese champions Sporting CP defeated Casa Pia AC 2-0 on the road. Goals came from Francisco Trincão and Morten Hjulmand. Sporting are one of the favourites this season despite suffering a recent defeat in the Super Cup, losing 1-0 to Benfica.

Arouca: They are also off to a great start, beating AVS 3-1 at home thanks to goals from Nais Djouahra and Alfonso Trezza. Arouca is in fourth place after the first round of matches despite being consistent and competitive so far.

What channel is Sporting CP vs Arouca on

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol Australia: N/A

N/A Canada: N/A

N/A Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Sporting CP vs Arouca predicted lineups

Sporting CP predicted lineup: Rui Silva, Pedro Porro, Gonçalo Inácio, Sebastián Coates, Ricardo Esgaio, Morten Hjulmand, João Palhinha, Francisco Trincão, Maximiliano Araujo, Viktor Gyökeres, Geny Catamo

Arouca predicted lineup: Beto, Gil Dias, Rezi, Kim, Diogo Capitão, Henrique Araújo, Vítor Bruno, Miguel Puche, Alfonso Trezza, Nais Djouahra, Dylan Nandin