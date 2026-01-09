St. Louis CITY SC Names Yoann Damet Head Coach and Locks In Core Pieces for 2026 Rebuild

St. Louis CITY SC is charting a new course following a disappointing 2025 season by naming Yoann Damet as head coach and initiating key roster moves that underscore the start of a multi-phase rebuild. After finishing 13th in the Western Conference, the club is focused on reshaping its tactical identity and refining its player core ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign.

Damet arrives from the Columbus Crew, where his three-year tenure as assistant coach coincided with championship-winning runs in both the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup. The team is wasting no time laying the foundation for its next era.

Yoann Damet’s Appointment as Head Coach

Yoann Damet brings championship DNA to a St. Louis side that is desperate for stability and progress after falling to 13th in the Western Conference in 2025. During his three years as an assistant coach with the Columbus Crew, Damet helped engineer tactical schemes and player development models that supported their triumphs in both the MLS Cup and Leagues Cup.

His presence on the Crew’s staff through those victories speaks to his ability to contribute to high-performance environments, and St. Louis CITY SC is betting on that pedigree to help revitalize its on-field identity.

A Tactical Shift After a Disappointing Finish

St. Louis CITY SC’s 13th-place finish in the 2025 Western Conference was a clear signal that a reset was necessary. Underperforming across key stretches of the season, the team failed to maintain consistency, saw defensive lapses cost valuable points, and struggled to generate enough attacking threat to compete with the top half of the table.

Damet’s appointment comes as a response to those shortcomings, with the club now embracing a fresh tactical perspective aimed at long-term growth rather than quick fixes.

Core Roster Retentions Signal Strategic Planning

As the club builds toward 2026, St. Louis CITY SC has exercised contract options on seven players, indicating a strategic commitment to retaining talent that fits the envisioned future system. These retained players, including João Klauss and Chris Durkin, are expected to serve as the backbone of Damet’s first squad.

By securing these key contributors early, the club avoids offseason uncertainty and positions itself to move aggressively in the transfer and trade markets as additional needs become clearer.

Notable Departures Reflect the Changing Guard

CITY SC declined contract options on a group of players whose roles had diminished or no longer aligned with the club’s evolving tactical direction. Defenders Henry Kessler, Michael Wentzel, and Josh Yaro, along with midfielders Rasmus Alm, Alfredo Morales, and Akil Watts, were among those let go.

The decisions mark a substantial turnover in the roster’s depth chart, clearing space for new talent and giving Damet the flexibility to shape the squad more closely to his style of play.

Ongoing Talks With Key Veterans

While CITY SC declined their options, conversations remain active with Henry Kessler and Josh Yaro regarding possible returns under new terms. The club has made clear that it sees potential value in retaining their experience and defensive capabilities, but only if the structure aligns with its broader rebuild strategy. These discussions illustrate that the roster overhaul is fluid and far from finalized, with key veteran presences still potentially playing a role in 2026.

Damet’s Challenge: Rebuild the Club Identity

Damet’s challenge will extend far beyond managing matchdays. His mandate is to construct a sustainable identity that prioritizes controlled possession, defensive stability, and purposeful pressing. Integrating that vision while navigating the pressures of immediate results will require precise player development, buy-in from veterans, and disciplined recruitment.

The success of this philosophical shift will define how quickly CITY SC can return to competitive relevance in the Western Conference.

Spotlight on João Klauss and Chris Durkin

João Klauss and Chris Durkin, whose options were exercised for 2026, will be counted on to lead the locker room through what is expected to be a transitional season. Klauss, as a striker, remains the focal point of CITY SC’s attack, while Durkin’s versatility in midfield offers Damet tactical flexibility. Their performance and leadership will be instrumental in guiding a younger, potentially restructured squad through the growing pains of the club’s new direction.

Tactical Evolution Underway

Known for his role in developing fluid systems with the Columbus Crew, Damet’s tactical leanings suggest a possible move away from the direct styles previously seen in St. Louis. Emphasis on ball control, structured buildup, and spatial awareness may define CITY SC’s play in 2026. The roster moves made so far support this hypothesis, and fans can expect to see changes not only in personnel but in matchday philosophy as well.

Rebuild Still in Motion, Not a Finished Product

CITY SC’s messaging around the ongoing negotiations with Kessler and Yaro reinforces that the rebuild is active rather than complete. The club has kept the door open for further roster tweaks, new acquisitions, and internal promotions. The 2026 project remains in motion, and Damet is expected to use the full preseason and early fixtures to evaluate what other changes are necessary before locking in a consistent XI.

The Bigger Picture for St. Louis CITY SC

The moves being made by St. Louis CITY SC extend beyond salvaging a single season. By installing a coach with championship experience and selectively retaining players who fit a cohesive system, the club is investing in a sustainable foundation. The 2026 season will be about reestablishing credibility in the Western Conference, but the broader project aims at becoming a perennial playoff contender through smart strategy, player development, and tactical clarity.