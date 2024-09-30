John Mousinho is currently in the process of eliminating his belt for the upcoming midweek match Portsmouth vs Stoke City, as he is examining a collection of potential fortunate tokens and superstitions.

Stoke City has recently broken ways with the leader Steven Schumacher and has appointed former Norwich coach Narcis Pelach to take on the managerial role. Nonetheless, starting as manager has not been promising, with Stoke suffering defeats in their last three Championship matches. Aside from a solitary penalty victory at home against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup, the new manager has faced a challenging beginning. In the Championship, a 1-0 defeat at Oxford was succeeded by a 3-1 loss at home to Hull, and then over the weekend, Stoke faced a 2-0 defeat against a confident Middlesbrough side.

After gaining promotion to the Championship, Pompey’s manager was pleased with his team’s effort and performance in Saturday’s scoreless home draw against Sheffield United. However, he is willing to do everything in his pursuit of that first victory.

Stoke City vs Portsmouth date & kick-off time

Competition: English Championship

English Championship Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Wednesday, 2 October 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

How to watch Stoke City vs Portsmouth on TV

UK: Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+ USA: N/A

N/A Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: N/A

Where and how to watch Stoke City vs Portsmouth live

Stoke City vs Portsmouth possible lineups

Stoke City possible lineup: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Wilmot, Gibson, Bocat; Koumas, Burger, Thompson, Bae; Moran; Cannon

Portsmouth possible lineup: Norris; Swanson, Poole, McIntyre, Farrell; Pack, Potts; Silvera, Lane, Murphy; O’Mahony