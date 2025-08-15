Sunderland makes their return to Premier League action at the Stadium of Light after an eight-season absence, having secured promotion through the playoffs. Their opening match sees them face West Ham United, a team eager to enhance their performance following a lacklustre conclusion to the previous season. The Sunderland vs West Ham United match will kick off at 15:00 UK Time.
Where is Sunderland vs West Ham United playing?
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, 16 August 2025
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
- Stadium: Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Sunderland: The club has undergone a dramatic transformation this summer, with the addition of eleven new players. Along with Habib Diarra and a slew of offensive additions, Granit Xhaka, who will lead the team, joins to bolster the strength of the midfield. The squad has struggled to find its footing in preseason play since Regis Le Bris took over as manager.
Graham Potter is hoping to turn things around at West Ham United, where they finished in fourteenth position previous season. Among West Ham’s latest signings are goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, left back El Hadji Malick Diouf, right back Kyle Walker-Peters, and striker Niclas Fullkrug. Potter has a plan for progress, and it involves defensive solidity and set pieces via James Ward-Prowse.
Where and how to watch Sunderland vs West Ham United live
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: Peacock
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
- Australia: Stan Sport
Sunderland vs West Ham United possible lineups
Sunderland possible lineup: Robin Roefs, Trai Hume, Daniel Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Reinildo Mandava, Granit Xhaka (c), Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki/Le Fee, Chemsdine Talbi, Eliezer Mayenda, Simon Adingra
West Ham United possible lineup: Mads Hermansen, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Kyle Walker-Peters, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen (c), Niclas Fullkrug