Betting and casino companies have become a big part of football over the last decades. They sponsor top clubs, they support mid-table teams, and even help lower-league sides stay afloat. These deals bring in millions each season and give betting brands massive exposure. It’s a partnership that works both ways – clubs get funding, and companies get seen by millions of fans each week.

How Betting Sponsorship Works in Football

Betting sponsorship is one of the biggest income sources for many football clubs. Sports betting brands often pay large sums to have their names on shirts and around stadiums. Some of these companies also run full campaigns across social media and match-day broadcasts.

Clubs get a financial boost, and in return, the betting brands gain access to fans all over the world. These deals sometimes go beyond sports betting. Some include casino advertising too, with popular features like roulette for real money often promoted through match-day banners or club websites.

Club Level Region Average Sponsorship Deal Common Promo Types Club Gains Premier League UK & Global €5–8 million per season Shirt logos, digital banners, live odds Global exposure, player salaries La Liga Europe/LatAm €2–5 million Website promos, training kits, events Media deals, fan reach Serie A Italy/Europe €1–3 million Sleeve ads, social media, bonus codes Club operations, stadium upgrades Bundesliga Central Europe €1–4 million Branded stats, second-tier sponsorships Youth support, branding tools Ligue 1 France/Europe €1–2 million In-app ads, pre-match content Team budgets, staff and gear

These deals are often multi-year agreements. Clubs rely on them to cover growing costs. At the same time, betting companies use them to market casino games and betting apps from top brands like those mentioned on Roulette77, which draw in both new and returning users during high-profile matches.

Why Football Attracts Betting Brands

Football has global reach and strong fan loyalty. That’s what makes it so attractive to betting companies. Millions of people follow matches weekly, and many already place bets or use casino apps. Sponsoring football clubs gives betting brands access to this large, active audience. It also builds trust – fans often see the sponsor’s name every time their team plays.

More Than Just Shirt Logos

Betting companies use football sponsorship to reach fans on many levels. Their names show up on kits, banners, and interview backdrops. They also appear in apps, fantasy games, news reports and match previews. This kind of reach helps build a stronger brand presence in both casual and serious betting audiences, and overall is hard to match in other industries

Targeting Different Markets

Sponsorships often help betting brands grow in certain regions. In the 2019/20 season, Marathonbet signed a two-year deal to become the main shirt sponsor of Sevilla FC. The partnership gave the company strong visibility in La Liga and helped it connect with Spanish-speaking fans. Another might focus on Asia through deals with English clubs, where football is extremely popular. These deals are tailored to fit the strategy of the said brand. Promotions often include unique casino features, like No Zero Roulette (Casino Web Scripts), which are highlighted in campaign materials or fan competitions.

High Fan Involvement

Fans are involved with their favourite clubs all the time, not only on the day the match takes place. They follow team’s updates, read news, engage on social media, and use official apps. Betting companies take advantage of this by adding promos and predictions tied to real matches. This keeps fans active and drives more and more traffic to their platforms. When done well, these campaigns feel like an intrinsic part of the football experience.

Clubs That Partner With Betting and Casino Companies

Sponsorship deals between clubs and betting firms are not new. But they’ve grown in number and value since 2005. Today, most top-tier clubs in Europe, as well as smaller teams in South America and Asia, have partnerships with online gambling companies.

English Clubs – Premier League deals are big and often include both shirt sponsorship and digital content. In recent years, Newcastle United worked with FUN88 till the year 2023, Aston Villa signed a deal with Betano in 2024, and West Ham partnered with BoyleSports.

Spanish Teams – Sevilla FC signed a major sponsorship with Marathonbet in the 2019/20 season. Real Betis also featured Betway on their shirts before new rules in Spain limited gambling ads on kits.

Italian and German Clubs – Due to tighter rules, these clubs often show the sponsor on sleeves or digital banners. Some focus more on online campaigns than full shirt logos. Inter Milan recently signed Betsson Sport as their main partner. Bayern Munich has had a long-standing deal with Tipico, and Borussia Dortmund worked with bwin in a multi-year sponsorship.

Concerns and Changes in Sponsorship Rules

Betting deals in football are popular, but they don’t come without debate. Many groups are asking clubs to think twice before promoting gambling too heavily, especially around younger fans. And some countries have already changed the rules over the last few years – thus banning gambling logos on youth kits or limiting match-day ads.

Growing Public Concern

In several countries, public campaigns have called for limits on gambling ads during football matches. Critics say the sport reaches young audiences and that heavy advertising could normalize betting at an early age. Politicians in the UK, Spain, as well as many other states have all pushed for stricter rules on how and where betting companies can advertise during matches.

Clubs Still Depend on the Money

Despite concerns, many clubs still rely on gambling money to stay competitive. The amounts paid by betting sponsors are often higher than what other companies offer.

Steps Toward Safer Promotion

To meet regulations and public concern, many sponsors now include safer gambling messages in their ads. Some offer tools to control betting habits, like deposit limits and time trackers. Clubs are also more careful about how these ads appear during family broadcasts or children’s events.