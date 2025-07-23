How to watch Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV, live stream online

Kenilworth Road, Luton, Bedfordshire

Luton Town welcomes Tottenham Hotspur to Kenilworth Road for an important pre-season friendly, serving as the last warm-up for the Hatters before the 2025/26 League One season begins. For Tottenham, this presents new head coach Thomas Frank with a chance to evaluate his squad ahead of the Premier League campaign, following pre-season matches against Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich. The Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on July 26, 2025 with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 UK time.

Team Form

As a result of their preparation, which included both home and away games, as well as training camps, Luton Town enters the game with a growing sense of confidence. With such a high-caliber opponent and the anticipation of playing at Kenilworth Road, manager Matt Bloomfield says this match is ideal for wrapping up preparations.

After just introducing Thomas Frank as their new head coach, Tottenham Hotspur are raring to go. While trying new tactics, Spurs want to maintain their domination against Luton, a team they have defeated in their past two competitive encounters.

How to Watch Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur

UK: SpursPlay

SpursPlay USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: N/A

N/A Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

What to Watch For

Tottenham's Tactical Approach: This is one of the first opportunities to assess how new head coach Thomas Frank is shaping Spurs' system and integrating summer arrivals like Mohammed Kudus. Look for variations in pressing intensity, midfield movement, and defensive structure.

James Maddison's Availability: Maddison's status could impact Tottenham's attacking creativity. If fit, expect him to influence the tempo; if absent, watch for someone like Rodrigo Bentancur to take a more advanced role.

Youth and Fringe Players: Pre-season matches regularly feature extended minutes for younger talents or squad players on both sides, providing a glimpse into future depth.

Luton's Resilience: For Luton Town, the challenge of going up against Premier League opposition serves as a vital test of their defensive shape and transitional play, especially in the wide areas where Spurs have significant pace.

Final Preparations: Both clubs will use this match as a near dress rehearsal for their respective upcoming league seasons, emphasizing fitness, tactical discipline, and team cohesion.

Atmosphere at Kenilworth Road: With home fans eager ahead of the League One campaign and an influx of Spurs supporters, expect a lively, "big game" environment uncommon for a pre-season friendly.

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur possible lineups