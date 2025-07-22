Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: Preview, Free links, TV channel, lineups

This preseason friendly is the last opportunity for Luton Town to get ready for the League One season, as they will be hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road. This is Spurs’ second-to-last preseason game under head coach Thomas Frank, giving the club one more chance to break in new players and try out different formations before a thrilling season that culminates in August with the UEFA Super Cup. The launch time for the Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur game is 15:00 UK Time.

Kenilworth Road, Luton, Bedfordshire

When does Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

Competition: Club Friendly

Club Friendly Game Day: Saturday, 26 July 2025

Saturday, 26 July 2025 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Kenilworth Road, Luton, Bedfordshire

A strong showing against top-flight opponents would allow Luton Town to wrap up their preparations and boost confidence. This test will help head coach Matt Bloomfield’s team hone their skills after a series of friendlies and international training.

The match is a must-win for Tottenham Hotspur because of their upcoming Premier League and European campaigns. Frank will be able to get some much-needed playing experience for his starting lineup and bench players on the road at Luton.

How to watch Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV

Country Streaming Services UK SpursPlay USA fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes Canada N/A Australia N/A Italy N/A France N/A Germany N/A Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2 Spain N/A

Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineups

Luton Town Predicted XI: Tim Krul, Issa Kaboré, Tom Lockyer, Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Jordan Clark, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Tahith Chong, Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Fraser Forster, Pedro Porro, Luka Vuskovic, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, Manor Solomon