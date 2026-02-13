UK Gambling Duty Changes Lead Evoke to Review Its Future Plans

The UK government’s decision to raise duties on online betting and casino activity has set off a wave of reactions across the gambling sector. Evoke, the company that owns William Hill and 888, has started a review that could lead to major changes in how it operates. The new duty levels have added weight to business planning in a short space of time. Many operators now face higher costs and tighter margins. This has placed Evoke under pressure as it prepares for a different financial environment. The review has drawn attention from across the industry as people wait to see what direction the company will take next.

The UK’s Shifting Market Conditions

While the tax changes apply only to licensed operators such as Evoke, analysts note that sharper rules or higher duties can push some players to look at alternatives that follow different rules. These users tend to seek wider game choices, lighter checks, and more payment routes. This is why discussions sometimes mention non Gamstop casinos as a sign of how quickly player behaviour can move when financial and regulatory conditions become tighter.

The Autumn Budget brought the biggest rise in duties for many years. Remote Gaming Duty will rise from 21% to 40% in April 2026. General Betting Duty for remote bets will rise from 15% to 25% in April 2027. Bingo Duty will be removed in 2026. These changes focus mainly on online casino activity and remote betting. The government has said the new rates will support public finances and bring online gambling in line with wider tax goals.

Evoke has told investors that the new duty levels will add between £125 million and £135 million to its annual costs by 2027. The group has withdrawn its earlier financial plans and hired advisers to help assess its options. Many people within the sector expect changes to business models as operators weigh the cost of compliance and long-term planning under the new duty rates.

Evoke’s Review and Its Wider Impact

The duty changes are likely to influence how much companies spend on product upgrades and customer tools. They may also change how firms arrange their online and retail operations. Evoke’s review has prompted talk of asset sales or a full sale of the company. A decision of this scale would have a noticeable effect on the wider sector. William Hill has a long history in the UK, and 888 has a strong online presence. Any change in ownership or structure will shape how both services operate in future years.

Industry analysts predict more activity across the sector as online-focused operators respond to smaller margins. Firms that rely heavily on casino or remote betting activity may make changes to their service plans or cost structures. Others could consider mergers or partnerships to stabilise income.

Local Relevance for Bristol

These changes matter in Bristol because of the strength of its digital workforce. The Bristol and Bath region is home to about 81,000 tech workers. Recent reporting shows that tech jobs now lead local growth with almost 2,000 openings and an average salary of about £51,700. Many people working in data, payments, and digital product roles follow duty changes as they can influence how regulated online platforms manage checks, payments, and user flows.

There is also a high street impact. Bristol has at least eight William Hill betting shops across areas such as Broadmead, Bedminster, Fishponds, Gloucester Road, Redcliffe, Kingswood, Southmead, and Easton. These outlets serve different customer groups based on footfall and location. Decisions taken during Evoke’s review could influence staffing, refurbishment plans, or store viability. Duty changes increase pressure on retail sites and raise questions about long-term investment across the estate.

A Sector Adjusting to New Conditions

The duty rise has reshaped how many gambling companies view their future plans. Evoke’s review is one of the strongest signs of this change. The decisions made in the coming months will affect both online activity and retail sites across the country. In Bristol, the outcomes will be followed closely by digital workers and those linked to the high street network. The next year will show how firms adapt to the new duty structure and what it means for users and local shops.