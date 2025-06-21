HomeFootball on TV

USA vs Haiti: How to watch live, stream link free

Haiti will face off against the United States on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A victory would be crucial for Haiti’s chances of progressing to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The USA vs Haiti match will kick off at 00:00 UK time.

AT&T Stadium
USA vs Haiti date & kick-off time

  • Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup
  • Game Day: Monday, 23 June 2025
  • Kick-off: 00:00 UK time
  • Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Match Overview

Last week, the United States national football team kicked off their season with a 5-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago. Defending champion Chris Richards scored the game-winning goal for Saudi Arabia in their last encounter, which took place in the 63rd minute.

Following a season-opening 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia, the Grenadiers played to a 1-1 tie with Trinidad and Tobago. They scored first in the 49th minute via Frantzdy Pierrot, although they had defender Jean-Kévin Duverne sent off in the first half.

The equaliser was scored by Justin Julian García in the 68th minute. While video assistant referees overturned a penalty ruling for the Grenadiers in the first half, they were then given a penalty late in the second half. Missing the penalty spot was Mondy Prunier.

Where to watch USA vs Haiti

  • UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
  • USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, FOX Network, TUDN USA, Univision, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN2, TLN
  • Australia: N/A
  • Haiti: Disney+ Premium Caribbean

USA vs Haiti possible lineups

USA possible lineup: Freese; Freeman, Zimmerman, Robinson, Tolkin; Berhalter, Adams; McGlynn, B. Aaronson, Tillman; White

Haiti possible lineup: Placide; Arcus, Ade, Metusala, Experience; Deedson, Pierre, Jacques, Prunier; Nazon, Pierrot

