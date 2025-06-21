USA vs Haiti: How to watch live, stream link free

Haiti will face off against the United States on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A victory would be crucial for Haiti’s chances of progressing to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The USA vs Haiti match will kick off at 00:00 UK time.

AT&T Stadium

USA vs Haiti date & kick-off time

Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Day: Monday, 23 June 2025

Monday, 23 June 2025 Kick-off: 00:00 UK time

00:00 UK time Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Match Overview

Last week, the United States national football team kicked off their season with a 5-0 victory against Trinidad and Tobago. Defending champion Chris Richards scored the game-winning goal for Saudi Arabia in their last encounter, which took place in the 63rd minute.

Following a season-opening 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia, the Grenadiers played to a 1-1 tie with Trinidad and Tobago. They scored first in the 49th minute via Frantzdy Pierrot, although they had defender Jean-Kévin Duverne sent off in the first half.

The equaliser was scored by Justin Julian García in the 68th minute. While video assistant referees overturned a penalty ruling for the Grenadiers in the first half, they were then given a penalty late in the second half. Missing the penalty spot was Mondy Prunier.

Where to watch USA vs Haiti

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1 USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, FOX Network, TUDN USA, Univision, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, FOX Network, TUDN USA, Univision, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN2, TLN

fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN2, TLN Australia: N/A

N/A Haiti: Disney+ Premium Caribbean

USA vs Haiti possible lineups

USA possible lineup: Freese; Freeman, Zimmerman, Robinson, Tolkin; Berhalter, Adams; McGlynn, B. Aaronson, Tillman; White

Haiti possible lineup: Placide; Arcus, Ade, Metusala, Experience; Deedson, Pierre, Jacques, Prunier; Nazon, Pierrot