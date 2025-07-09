Watch PSG vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Free 2025

The semi-final of the Club World Cup featuring French PSG and Spanish Real Madrid is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This match is referred to as the ‘early final’ of the tournament, considering the prowess of both teams and their ambitions. The PSG vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

PSG vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Competition: FIFA Club World Cup Semifinal

FIFA Club World Cup Semifinal Game Day: Wednesday, 9 July 2025

Wednesday, 9 July 2025 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Match Overview

PSG faced a formidable challenge in the quarterfinals of the Club Mundial, serving as a true measure of the team’s preparedness. The event occurred during a match against Bayern, a team determined to advance and equipped with the means to achieve that goal. The Parisians demonstrated that their victory in the previous Champions League was well-deserved.

The initial half showcased a balanced contest, with Bayern exhibiting slightly more initiative, yet opportunities remained scarce. As the first half approached its conclusion, Musiala sustained a significant injury and was sidelined for an extended period. In the second half, PSG began to play with greater intensity and generated an opportunity in the opening minutes. Munich aimed to dominate possession and manage the flow of the match.

The score opened in the 78th minute, following an interception by Enrique’s team, which led to a stunning shot by Due right in front of Neuer. Wards Kompany stood firm, applying pressure, while PSG players defended tenaciously and committed fouls, resulting in the removal of two players. However, Bayern was unable to take full advantage of this opportunity. Dembele scored his second goal for the Parisians at the very end following a counterattack, with Hakimi skillfully beating several players to provide the assist.

Real Madrid appeared to have more intrigue when you consider the scoreline, as they triumphed over Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 victory. The confrontation was more composed, with Madrid maintaining control of the game. In the tenth minute, Garcia found the back of the net with a diving header, opening the scoring. Ten minutes later, he netted a double following a draw by Real in the Borussia penalty area. The game settled after that, with Dortmund only beginning to equalize by the 90th minute. Mbappe left no opportunity for the opponent, scoring elegantly while falling. The outcome of the meeting was 3:2.

Indeed, Real Madrid approached the quarter-final with a greater sense of confidence. Conversely, Bayern now demonstrates a clear superiority over Borussia, thus providing a more formidable challenge to PSG. When considering the overall distance of the tournament, their results were also quite comparable. They faced formidable opponents in their matches and emerged victorious. Consequently, PSG triumphed over Atletico with a score of 4:0 in the group stage, and in the round of 16, they overcame Juventus with a narrow victory of 1:0.

Where to watch PSG vs Real Madrid on TV

Country Streaming Services UK DAZN UK, tabii, Channel 5, TalkSport Radio UK USA DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás Canada DAZN Canada Australia DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now Italy Mediaset Infinity, DAZN Italia, tabii, Canale 5 France DAZN France, tabii Germany DAZN Germany, tabii Portugal DAZN Portugal, tabii Spain Mitele Plus, DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana

PSG vs Real Madrid squads

PSG predicted lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-1-2): Courtois (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Asencio, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Bellingham; Garcia, Vini Jr