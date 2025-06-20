Watch River Plate vs Monterrey Live Streaming free

Following a significant draw with European powerhouse Inter, Liga MX team Monterrey aims to establish a strong standing in their Club World Cup group as they face River Plate at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The River Plate vs Monterrey match will kick off at 02:00 UK time.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup Game Day: Sunday, 22 June 2025

Sunday, 22 June 2025 Kick-off: 02:00 UK time

02:00 UK time Stadium: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

River Plate currently sits atop their group with three points; a win would solidify their spot in the playoffs. On fair play points, Inter Milan is ahead of Monterrey, who are in second place with a point. Goals in the 12th, 48th, and 73rd minutes gave the Argentinians a 3-1 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds in their maiden encounter. Their lone loss in the last eight matches also came on penalties, therefore this was their sixth consecutive victory.

After 10 meetings with clear-cut outcomes (W6, L4), Monterrey’s first encounter of the campaign ended in a 1-1 tie with Inter Milan. With this win, they maintain their perfect record in 2025 international competitions. Winning this match would boost Monterrey’s chances of advancing to the next round, even if few have given them a chance.

Where to watch River Plate vs Monterrey

UK: DAZN UK, tabii

DAZN UK, tabii USA: DAZN USA, TBS USA, Watch TBS,truTV USA

DAZN USA, TBS USA, Watch TBS,truTV USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now Mexico: DAZN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, tabii, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

DAZN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, tabii, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa Argentina: DAZN,DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

River Plate vs Monterrey lineups

River Plate predicted XI (4-3-3): Armani; Montiel, Pezzella, Martinez Quarta, Acuna; Fernandez, Perez, Kevin Castano; Mastantuono, Miguel Borja, Colidio

Monterrey predicted XI (3-5-2): Andrada; Medina, Sergio Ramos, Victor Guzman; Ricardo Chavez, Sergio Canales, Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Gerardo Arteaga; Ocampos, Berterame