Watch River Plate vs Monterrey Live Streaming free

Following a significant draw with European powerhouse Inter, Liga MX team Monterrey aims to establish a strong standing in their Club World Cup group as they face River Plate at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The River Plate vs Monterrey match will kick off at 02:00 UK time.
Date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: FIFA Club World Cup
- Game Day: Sunday, 22 June 2025
- Kick-off: 02:00 UK time
- Stadium: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
River Plate currently sits atop their group with three points; a win would solidify their spot in the playoffs. On fair play points, Inter Milan is ahead of Monterrey, who are in second place with a point. Goals in the 12th, 48th, and 73rd minutes gave the Argentinians a 3-1 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds in their maiden encounter. Their lone loss in the last eight matches also came on penalties, therefore this was their sixth consecutive victory.
After 10 meetings with clear-cut outcomes (W6, L4), Monterrey’s first encounter of the campaign ended in a 1-1 tie with Inter Milan. With this win, they maintain their perfect record in 2025 international competitions. Winning this match would boost Monterrey’s chances of advancing to the next round, even if few have given them a chance.
Where to watch River Plate vs Monterrey
- UK: DAZN UK, tabii
- USA: DAZN USA, TBS USA, Watch TBS,truTV USA
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
- Mexico: DAZN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, tabii, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa
- Argentina: DAZN,DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
River Plate vs Monterrey lineups
River Plate predicted XI (4-3-3): Armani; Montiel, Pezzella, Martinez Quarta, Acuna; Fernandez, Perez, Kevin Castano; Mastantuono, Miguel Borja, Colidio
Monterrey predicted XI (3-5-2): Andrada; Medina, Sergio Ramos, Victor Guzman; Ricardo Chavez, Sergio Canales, Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Gerardo Arteaga; Ocampos, Berterame