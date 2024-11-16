Watch Serbia vs Denmark Live Streaming Free

The most captivating Monday match in the Nations League will likely take place in the southern Serbian town of Leskovac, where Serbia will host Denmark. The guests will arrive in Serbia with a two-point advantage, meaning that a single point will suffice to advance to the knockout stage, whereas Serbia requires a victory. The Serbia vs Denmark match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Serbia has been mediocre recently, with just one victory, two draws, and two losses in their previous five Nations League Group A4 matches. In their most recent match, they held Switzerland to a 1-1 draw thanks to a late equaliser by Aleksa Terzic. On Monday night, at Stadion Dubocica, Serbia will play host to Denmark in their second tournament encounter.

Due to their recent inconsistency, Denmark has lost all three of its tournament matches and is now pointless. After losing 2-1 to Spain, Denmark will be looking to bounce back with a point in this match. They have only managed seven points in their previous five European games.

Serbia vs Denmark date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Gradski stadion Dubočica, Leskovac

Where to watch Serbia vs Denmark

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 7, TUDN USA

fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 7, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Denmark : TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark Serbia: RTS 1

Head-to-Head

08/09/2024 Denmark 2 – 0 Serbia Nations League 25/06/2024 Denmark 0 – 0 Serbia EURO Cup 29/03/2022 Denmark 3 – 0 Serbia Friendly 13/06/2015 Denmark 2 – 0 Serbia EURO Cup 14/11/2014 Serbia 1 – 3 Denmark EURO Cup

Serbia vs Denmark possible lineups

Serbia possible lineup: Petrovic; Stojic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Maksimovic, Gudelj, Terzic; Samardzic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic

Denmark possible lineup: Schmeichel; Bah, Andersen, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Skov Olsen, Eriksen, Dorgu; Hojlund