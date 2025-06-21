An exciting matchup between two regional powerhouses is in store at Allegiant Stadium when two undefeated teams, Mexico and Costa Rica, square off for first place in their Gold Cup group. The Mexico vs Costa Rica match will kick off at 03:00 UK Time.

Allegiant Stadium

When is Mexico vs Costa Rica?

Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Day: Monday, 23 June 2025

Monday, 23 June 2025 Kick-off: 03:00 UK time

03:00 UK time Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Match Overview

With victories in their first two matches, Mexico has gotten off to a good start in their defence of the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship. Their first win was a 3-2 triumph against the Dominican Republic, while their most recent was a 2-0 triumph over Suriname.

With seven victories in their past nine matches across all competitions, Mexico has been in excellent form outside of the Gold Cup as well. In each of those seven matches, Javier Aguirre’s squad has shown its offensive prowess by scoring twice.

With victories in their first two matches, Costa Rica has also gotten off to a strong start in the tournament. They started out well with a 4-3 win over Suriname and continued with a 2-1 triumph against Dominican Republic in their last match.

Just like Mexico, Costa Rica has been on fire recently, winning six of their past seven matches across all competitions. And it’s not just the Gold Cup—their impressive streak continues. Additionally, Miguel Aguirre’s squad has been dangerous up front, scoring 18 goals in their last four games.

What TV channel is Mexico vs Costa Rica on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, SiriusXM FC

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN2, TLN

fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN2, TLN Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2

Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2 Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7 Costa Rica: Disney+ Premium Norte, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Norte

Mexico vs Costa Rica possible lineups

Mexico predicted lineup: Malagon (GK), Reyes, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Vega, Ruiz, Alvarez, Alvarado, Quinones, Jimenez

Costa Rica predicted lineup: Navas (GK), C. Mora, Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo, J. Mora, Aguilera, Galo, Alcocer, Ugalde, Martinez