Erling Haaland is arguably the best Premier League striker ever. It’s a bold statement, especially when we are talking about the league that has already seen such legends as Wayne Rooney, Andrew Cole, Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, and Mohamed Salah. And it’s not about hype or trophies, but about the impact, efficiency, and hard work of the Norwegian star. Let’s look behind the numbers and consider what makes Erling Haaland the best Premier League striker so far.

Premier League Performance of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has 104 goals in 114 Premier League appearances. The numbers get even more impressive when realizing that it's not just about pro clubs – the Norwegian plays in the hardest league in the world on a consistent basis. He scores at an average of 0.91, which is nearly one goal per game. With that in mind, Haaland is probably the main reason why Manchester City is still in the race for the title, providing serious competition for Arsenal.

Personal Records

Haaland has already broken a variety of records while performing for Manchester City. The greatest ones include:

Most goals netted in one Premier League season (35), surpassing Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who had 34 goals

Fastest striker to reach 100 goals for one club, which took Haaland 105 matches, equaled to Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Fastest and youngest player to score 40 goals in the Champions League (35 matches, 23 years 130 days)

Fastest forward to score 50 times in the Premier League (48 matches)

First Man City player to net goals in both his Champions League and Premier League debut matches.

First player to net three hat-trick goals in three consecutive home matches in the Premier League

First striker to secure Golden Boots in his first two Premier League seasons

How Erling Haaland Compares with Other Premier League Legends

To recognize all the power of Erling Haaland, let’s compare his stats with some of the greats. Alan Shearer, who is rated as the №1 Premier League scorer, found the back of the net 260 times in 441 appearances (0.58). Another English star, Harry Kane, scored 213 goals in 320 matches (0.67), while Wayne Rooney netted 208 in 491 (0.42). Then we have Mohamed Salah with 190 goals in 315 matches (0.60), and Andrew Cole, who scored 187 times in 414 Premier League appearances (0.45).

With Haaland’s goals-per-game ratio of 0.91, no other player ever seems to get close to such a result. And the best part? He is just 25 and has many years ahead to reach even greater heights. Therefore, there’s every chance that the Norwegian talent will manage to break records that once looked impossible to beat. Thanks to his psychological steel, physical strength, and determination, Erling Haaland has already proved that he deserves to be called not only the best Premier League striker but the best player overall.