Where to watch Los Angeles FC vs Tijuana: Live streaming for free in the USA

The 2024 Leagues Cup kicks off on Friday night with an exciting match between MLS giants Los Angeles FC and LIGA MX underdogs Club Tijuana at BMO Stadium.

Los Angeles is off to a strong start this season, currently sitting in second place on the Western Conference rankings. Their recent record is impressive, with only one loss in their last 16 matches throughout all competitions and an impressive 13 wins in that run.

Club Tijuana is determined to make a strong comeback in the 2024 Leagues Cup after a lacklustre performance in the previous tournament. Unfortunately, they finished last in their group, suffering defeats against Philadelphia Union and Querétaro F.C.

When will the Los Angeles FC vs Tijuana match be played?

Competition: Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup Game Day: Friday, 26 May 2024

Friday, 26 May 2024 Kick-off: 8 pm PT

8 pm PT Stadium: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Even if the 2024 Major League Soccer season is on hold, fans who have purchased an MLS Season Pass will still have plenty of exciting games to watch. Teams from Liga MX and Major League Soccer will be competing for the 2024 Leagues Cup trophy this week, and the platform will cover every minute of the action.

Los Angeles FC vs Tijuana Squads

Los Angeles: Lloris, Chanot, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead, Campos, Sanchez, Atuesta, Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga

Tijuana: Rodriguez, Fernandez, Balanta, Unai Bilbao, Contreras, Corona, Alvarez, Reynoso, Madrigal, Castaneda, Zuniga

Head-to-Head Record

Tijuana and Los Angeles have never met before, and this will be their first encounter.