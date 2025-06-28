Where to watch USA vs Costa Rica on TV: Channel, Live stream

The United States will face Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup at US Bank Stadium. The Americans will be looking to rebound from their devastating loss to Los Ticos. Although history is on Mauricio Pochettino’s side, since the USMNT has never lost in four knockout matches against La Tricolour, they will be wary of their undefeated opponents in the round of eight. The USA vs Costa Rica match will kick off at 00:00 UK Time.

When is USA vs Costa Rica?

Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Day: Monday, 30 June 2025

Monday, 30 June 2025 Kick-off: 00:00 UK time

00:00 UK time Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Match Overview

The USMNT confidently navigated the group stage, securing victories in all three matches and finishing at the top of Group D with a flawless nine points. Mauricio Pochettino’s squad began their tournament with a remarkable 5-0 victory against Trinidad & Tobago, followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia and a 2-1 triumph against Haiti.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, secured second place in Group A, finishing with seven points alongside Mexico but falling short in the tie-breaker due to goal differential. Los Ticos triumphed over Suriname with a score of 4-3 and defeated the Dominican Republic 2-1, ultimately finishing the group stage with a scoreless draw against Mexico.

The USA and Costa Rica have faced off 20 times in the past, with the Americans securing victory in 10 of those encounters. Costa Rica has triumphed over their Central American rivals on eight occasions, with the nations also sharing two draws. Their most recent encounter took place in January 2025, a friendly match in which the US secured a comfortable 3-0 victory, with goals scored by Brian White, Caden Clark, and Patrick Agyemang.

What TV channel is USA vs Costa Rica on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, FOX Network, TUDN USA, Galavision, Univision

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, FOX Network, TUDN USA, Galavision, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN3, TSN5, TLN, Univision Canada

fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN3, TSN5, TLN, Univision Canada Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN

Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN Costa Rica: Disney+ Premium Norte, ESPN Norte

USA vs Costa Rica possible lineups

USA predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Freese (GK), Freeman, Richards, Ream, Arfsten, Berhalter, de la Torre, McGlynn, Tillman, Luna, Agyemang

Costa Rica predicted XI (5-3-2): Navas (GK), C. Mora, Mitchell, Vargas, Faerron, Calvo, Aguilera, Galo, Alcocer, A. Martinez, Alcocer