Who Could Replace Salah at Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of a revelation at Liverpool FC since his arrival from Roma in 2017. With his speed, dribbling ability, and remarkable goal-scoring knack, he has become a talismanic figure for the club.

However, with ongoing speculation regarding his future, particularly in the transfer window of January 2026, it’s sensible for Liverpool fans to consider who might step into his shoes if he departs.

Understanding potential replacements not only offers insight into Liverpool's future. With that said, let's now take a closer look at who could potentially replace Mo Salah if he leaves Liverpool in the 2026 transfer window.

Mohamed Salah’s Impact at Liverpool

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has set numerous records, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer in a single Premier League season with 32 goals during the 2017-18 campaign.

He has played an instrumental role in Liverpool’s success, helping them clinch the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title the following year. His departure would leave a significant void, not only in terms of goals but also in creativity and experience.

Liverpool will need to consider various factors when looking for a replacement, including age, playing style, and marketability. The club has a history of smart investments and finding talent in unexpected places, which adds an exciting dimension to who could be signed.

Key targets for a potential replacement

Three key targets who could potentially replace Salah if he does leave during the January 2026 transfer window include the following:

Jared Bowen (West Ham United) Rafael Leão (AC Milan) Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Here is a more detailed look at why these three players have been mentioned as potential replacements for Salah.

1. Jared Bowen (West Ham United)

Jared Bowen has been making waves in the Premier League since his move to West Ham. Known for his versatility, he can play across the front line but has primarily featured as a winger.

His work rate, coupled with an eye for goal, makes him an appealing option. Should Salah depart, Bowen’s ability to blend in with Liverpool’s high-pressing system could help maintain the club’s attacking momentum.

2. Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

Leão has rapidly established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting talents while playing for AC Milan. His combination of strength, speed, and dribbling makes him a formidable opponent for defenders.

By replacing Salah with Leão, Liverpool could secure a young forward with long-term development potential, in line with their recent strategy of recruiting young, promising players.

3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Though Zaha’s age (he’ll be 30 in 2026) might raise eyebrows, his experience and familiarity with the Premier League could provide a short-term solution to replacing Salah. Zaha has consistently shown creativity and flair on the pitch.

Should Liverpool prefer a more seasoned player who can slot in immediately, Zaha would be among the frontrunners.

Honourable mentions

Some of the other names that have also been mentioned as possible replacements include Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), and Raphinha (Barcelona).

Final thoughts

While Liverpool FC fans remain hopeful that Mo Salah will continue his journey with the club, the possibility of a January 2026 departure cannot be ignored.

As fans, it’s essential to stay tuned to the ongoing developments in the transfer market and recognise that the world of football can surprise us at any moment. Whether Salah stays or goes, one fact remains. His contributions to Liverpool will be cherished forever, but the prospect of new horizons keeps the excitement alive in this thrilling sport.

While the thought of losing Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly daunting for Liverpool supporters, potential replacements present an exciting opportunity for the club. Players like Bowen, Leão, and Zaha could each offer specific qualities that align with Liverpool’s attacking philosophy.

As January 2026 approaches, the spectacle of the transfer market will undoubtedly unfold. Fans will be on the lookout for news and developments, eager to see how Liverpool replaces one of their greatest talents while simultaneously seeking to maintain their place among Europe’s elite. Whatever the outcome, it promises to be an intriguing period for Liverpool and its dedicated fanbase.