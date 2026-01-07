Why Liverpool Were Right Not to Panic Over Slot

Football seasons, like bus journeys, rarely go where you expect once you’ve paid for the ticket. Liverpool’s 2025–26 campaign began with the faintly awkward sensation of following triumph with turbulence. Fresh from a title-winning year, the club found itself stumbling through autumn, losing games it might once have controlled and conceding goals that felt unnecessarily generous. For supporters, it was disorientating rather than catastrophic, the sporting equivalent of discovering the house keys aren’t where you always leave them.

The instinct, in such moments, is to search for a culprit. Managers are particularly convenient in this respect. Arne Slot, still new enough to be described as an appointment rather than an institution, inevitably became the focal point. Yet Liverpool’s hierarchy resisted the familiar urge to make a dramatic statement. No emergency press conferences, no pointed briefings. Just a calm insistence that seasons are long and that understanding takes time.

While the Liverpool ship has somewhat steadied, it isn’t sailing like supporters might hope. They’re now on a run of two draws, both of which were against teams in the lower half of an admittedly congested Premier League table. It makes their next fixtures—away to Arsenal and at home to Burnley respectively—harder to predict.

Liverpool’s on-field difficulties demanded similar scrutiny. This was not a collapse so much as congestion: of new ideas, altered roles, and unavoidable absences. Simplifying it to blame felt tempting, but it missed the texture of what was unfolding. The club was adjusting, sometimes awkwardly, to circumstances that would have tested far more established setups.

Losing Players, Losing Balance

One of Slot’s immediate challenges was adapting to the loss of key players. Injuries stripped continuity from midfield and defence, while departures over recent windows, like that of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, inevitably left gaps. Football, despite its tactical diagrams, remains stubbornly human. Partnerships take time. Understanding where a teammate will be without looking is learned, not instructed.

The numbers told a blunt story. At one point, Liverpool lost four consecutive Premier League matches and nine of 12 across all competitions. For supporters accustomed to title races rather than survival arithmetic, this felt alarming. But statistics, like any language, require translation. This was a side recalibrating under strain, occasionally misjudging the process.

Dealing with Grief

Complicating matters further was tragedy. The death of Diogo Jota cast a long shadow over the club. Football does not pause for grief. Players trained, travelled and played while carrying a weight that never appears on a team sheet. Slot acknowledged this with restraint, refusing to frame loss as an excuse while recognising that it altered the emotional climate.

Athletes are not immune to shock or sorrow. Performance dips following bereavement are not anomalies; they are human responses. Liverpool’s season unfolded against this background, and any assessment that ignores it risks mistaking empathy for weakness.

New Faces, New Rhythms

Alongside absence came arrival. High-profile signings like Isak and Wirtz arrived with big expectations and bigger price-tags. Each brought talent, but also unfamiliarity — with teammates, tempo and the relentless scrutiny of English football. Early performances flickered rather than blazed, prompting predictable impatience.

Slot persisted. He rotated, adjusted systems, simplified roles. Over time, the signs became clearer: sharper pressing, improved spacing, fewer moments of collective confusion. These are the building blocks of coherence. A season, after all, is not won or lost on its most dramatic moments, but on the quiet accumulation of understanding.

The Salah Question

No Liverpool season passes without Mohamed Salah occupying its own column inches. This year brought a public edge to that relationship. Selection decisions, touchline exchanges and post-match quotes were parsed for meaning, feeding a narrative of discord. Salah’s outburst provoked a feeding frenzy in the media, with Jamie Carragher most forthcoming to offer an opinion having been namechecked by the forward.

Recently, that temperature has cooled. Salah privately apologised to his teammates and, presumably, the manager. Slot, for his part, has spoken with measured respect, avoiding escalation. This does not suggest a fairy-tale reconciliation, merely a professional recalibration. In football terms, that is often enough.

A Run to Steady the Ship

Liverpool’s recent winning streak has shifted the conversation. Victories have returned, confidence with them. The team looks less anxious, more purposeful. New signings are contributing, performances feel connected rather than improvised. If it wasn’t for Isak’s injury, it would be tempting, at this point, to declare the argument settled.

But it is too early for verdicts. A run of wins does not retroactively solve earlier problems, nor does it guarantee what comes next. What it does do is justify the club’s decision not to act in haste. By holding their nerve, Liverpool allowed conditions to stabilise rather than escalate.

Time as a Statement

Keeping faith with Slot was an acknowledgment that drastic action rarely improves complex situations. Football’s impatience is often mistaken for ambition. Liverpool’s choice told the wider world that structure, context and time matter.

For supporters, this demands a different kind of engagement. Less outrage, more observation. Less demand for certainty, more tolerance of ambiguity. Slot has not been proven right; he has been given space. And in modern football, that alone feels almost radical.

The season remains unresolved. Liverpool may yet surge or stumble again. But by resisting panic, the club affirmed something older and rarer than any tactical trend: that trust, once given, deserves at least the courtesy of time.