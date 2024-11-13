The eleventh round of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will include a Paraguay vs Argentina match. Even if the result is obvious, the defending champs will not have it easy.

Paraguay has not fared poorly in the selection process’s latter stages, winning their previous four matches in a row. There were two wins and two draws for the squad during this time. In three matches, the Paraguayans were defeated by stronger opponents; the scores were 0–0 against Uruguay and Ecuador and 1–0 against Brazil. The squad also won three points against Venezuela, a weaker opponent. Paraguay has moved up to sixth position with 13 points, ensuring their spot in the World Cup. The difference is three points or more, so getting into the top four will be difficult.

In contrast, Argentina is now in first position and has a good shot of winning the tournament. It has let itself lose points on two occasions recently, losing 1:2 to second-line Colombia and 1:1 even to lower Venezuela. However, in the remaining matches, Scaloni’s troops have triumphed almost every time. While Messi remains a starter, every other position on the pitch has a superstar. Martinez, who has been crowned the top custodian for the last two seasons running, is in goal.

Paraguay vs Argentina date & kick-off time

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Thursday, 14 November 2024

Thursday, 14 November 2024 Kick-off: 23:30 UK Time

23:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadio ueno Defensores del Chaco, Asunción

Where to watch Paraguay vs Argentina

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1 USA: fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO

fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia: SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina Paraguay: GEN

Head-to-Head Record

13/10/2023 Chile 0 – 1 Argentina World Cup 08/10/2021 Chile 1 – 2 Argentina World Cup 22/06/2021 Argentina 1 – 1 Chile Copa America 13/11/2020 Argentina 1 – 1 Chile World Cup 20/06/2019 Chile 0 – 0 Argentina Copa America

Paraguay vs Argentina possible squads

Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Fernandez(GK); Alonso, Alderete, Gómez, Cáceres; Gómez, Cubas; Sosa, Enciso, Almirón; Pitta

Argentina (4-3-1-2): Martinez(GK); Tagliafico, Martinez, Romero, Molina; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Messi; Alvarez, Martinez