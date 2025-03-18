Armenia vs Georgia: Live stream and how to watch Nations League game online

On Thursday, Armenia and Georgia will face off in an important Relegation Nations League match. The match is set to occur at the Hanrapetakan Stadium, as both teams are keen to achieve a favourable outcome in this inaugural fixture of the competition. The Armenia vs Georgia match will kick off at 17:00 UK Time.

The victor of this two-legged matchup will compete in League B of the 2026-27 Nations League cycle, whereas the defeated team will find themselves in League C. Armenia competed in Group C4, securing a second-place finish behind the dominant North Macedonia. The Armenians accumulated seven points through two victories, one draw, and three defeats.

They competed in Division B during the 2022-23 cycle, but they must perform effectively here to begin the tie on a favourable note. Armenia secured a 2-1 victory in their most recent Nations League match against Latvia, although they have faced challenges at home, losing four out of their last five matches in this competition.

Georgia faces a challenging struggle for survival, having concluded Group B1 in third place with seven points. Only a favourable overall goal difference kept them from outright relegation. In their most recent Nations League match in November, Georgia suffered a 2-1 defeat against Czechia while playing away, marking their third loss in four matches. They have experienced losses in their last two outings in this competition, yet they enjoyed a streak of four consecutive victories beforehand.

When is the Armenia vs Georgia kickoff?

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Kick-off: 17:00 UK Time

17:00 UK Time Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht, Yerevan

What TV channel is Armenia vs Georgia on?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

fuboTV, ViX, Fox Soccer Plus Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Armenia: Fast Sports, FAST TV, Armenia TV

Fast Sports, FAST TV, Armenia TV Georgia: 1TV

Armenia vs Georgia possible lineups

Armenia possible lineup: Cancarevic; Tiknizyan, Muradyan, Haroyan, Hovhannisyan; Manvelyan, Udo, Iwu; Bichakhchyan, Ranos, Serobyan

Georgia possible lineup: Mamardashvili; Lochoshvili, Dvali, Kashia, Goglichidze, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Zivzivadze