Where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United on TV: Channel, Live stream

Round seven of the English Championship will include the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match. It might seem like the away team should win this game without understanding the competitors’ previous and current performances. But obviously, that’s not the case.

Villa Park, Birmingham

Ten Hag’s dismissal is going to happen anyway. Manchester United offered him another season to prove himself. However, nothing has changed. The team has only managed a few of wins, and they were against weaker teams. United were defeated 0:3 by Tottenham in the penultimate round of the English Premier League. They’ve already dropped below the midway point onto the thirteenth line in the competition.

The results of the team’s Europa League matches were also telling. The England national team’s match against Twente (1:1) and their match against Porto (3:3) ended in draws in both rounds. When MU was at its best, it should not have paid any attention to these opponents, mainly the Dutch. Certainly, Hag had a rough encounter against the Portuguese club; it had a 2-0 lead but promptly gave up two goals. In addition, the club’s two goals were not due to some exquisite draws but more to the carelessness of custodian Porto, who did not act optimally. United was close to losing 3-2, but they scored a last-ditch comeback to win 3-3. Did it, however, prevent Ten Hag’s dismissal from the squad?

On the other hand, Aston Villa look fantastic. It seems as if they and MU may even switch roles. After all, Emery’s squad was shocked in the Champions League and was having great success in the English division. With 13 points, the Lions have moved up to fifth position in the English Premier League and are again hunting for a European spot. However, in the most recent round, Villa and Ipswich split the spoils (2:2). This round was an exception; however, in previous rounds, the team had won almost every match. The team’s progression to the Champions League’s second round was crystal clear.

This week’s European Cup match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich was a battle. Given the Munich team’s present condition, few people were confident in the English’s victory. Emery’s squad displayed exceptional skill, limiting the opponent’s space and forcing him to play at a higher level. Overall, Emery is adept at defeating Bayern and has done it again—1:0. After coming in as a replacement, Duran scored, while Martinez made several crucial saves.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday, 6 October 2024

Kick Off: 14:00 UK Time

14:00 UK Time Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream

Aston Villa vs Manchester United squads

Aston Villa possible lineup: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Rogers, Barkley, Tielemans, Philogene; Duran, Watkins

Manchester United possible lineup: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee