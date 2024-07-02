HomeFootball on TV

Austria vs Turkey: How to watch live, stream link free

The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig will host a match Austria vs Turkey in the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Championship. These two squads are not up to par with the best national teams. Still, many anticipate a high-quality matchup between the two of them. A colourful confrontation will conclude the round of 1/8 finals.

Despite playing in the most challenging group at Euro 2024, the Austrians came out on top. France was their opening-round opponent, and they lost 0:1. Rangnick’s team scored the lone goal. Overall, they were able to keep the French at arm’s length and were almost level. The next two wins for the squad came against Poland (3:1) and, more crucially, the Netherlands (3:2).

The Turks had a promising first match at the Euro, winning 3:1 over Georgia. Following that, they were left with no choices as they lost 0:3 against Portugal. Thanks to their 2-1 third-round victory against the Czech Republic, Montella’s charges finished second in their group, behind only the Portuguese on other criteria.

When is Austria vs Turkeys kickoff?

  • Date: Tuesday, July 2
  • Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
  • Venue: Red Bull Arena
  • Location: Leipzig, Germany

What TV channel is Austria vs Turkey on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Austria: Servus TV
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Germany: ZDF, MagentaTV
  • Spain: RTVE
  • Turkey: TRT
  • UK: ITV, STV
  • USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

  • 26/03/2024 – Friendly: Austria 6 – 1 Turkey
  • 29/03/2016 – Friendly: Austria 1 – 2 Turkey
  • 15/08/2012 – Friendly: Austria 2 – 0 Turkey
  • 06/09/2011 – UEFA European Championship: Austria 0 – 0 Turkey
  • 29/03/2011 – UEFA European Championship: Turkey 2 – 0 Austria

Possible line-ups

Austria possible starting lineup: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Turkey possible starting lineup: Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Kahveci, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

