In the 2025–26 La Liga season, the reigning champions FC Barcelona will play their first away match at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix. While Mallorca are hoping to improve upon last season’s respectable tenth-place showing, strong favourites Barcelona are looking to get off to a fast start under Hansi Flick. The Mallorca vs Barcelona game will kick off at 18:30 UK Time.

What time does Mallorca vs Barcelona kick off?

Competition: Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga Game Day: Saturday, 16 August 2025

Saturday, 16 August 2025 Kick-off: 18:30 UK Time

18:30 UK Time Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Palma de Mallorca

Opponents are on very different levels. You can look to last season to see this, which is evident. From what we recall, Barça won the title with confidence, led Real Madrid for most of the season, and eventually drew away from Atlético. Yes, there was just a four-point difference between first and second place at the finish line. Nonetheless, Flick’s squad was unbeatable. With a 4:3 victory against Real Madrid in El Clásico just before the season ended, Barça had already sealed the deal. Madrid was the only team that the Blaugrana lost to zero times this season.

Mallorca was in the top seven for a while and battled for a spot in the European Cup. However, they failed to seize their opportunity. Only one win came in the final seven rounds, and each of their opponents was unique; they were all defeated by the same squad. Their outcome was a tenth-place finish, just four points shy of European Cup qualification.

During the summer, there were no official games between the two clubs. It was unfortunate for the media when Barcelona did not make it to the Club World Cup. While the players rested up for the new season, the club rested up for the old one. They will now plainly benefit from this. Not much happened in the transfer market as far as the Blue and Garnet were concerned; the only notable acquisition being the loan of Marcus Rashford. Since only a handful of players arrived and departed from Mallorca, there isn’t much to report either.

Despite playing fewer friendly matches throughout the summer, Barça emerged victorious in every one. On the other hand, competing against Como and clubs from Japan and Korea was hardly the most difficult task. Flick’s squad easily defeated every single one of them. Mallorca played a few more favourable matches, although their opponents were far from even. Their only losses were against Lyon (0:4) and Parma (1:1).

Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

Country Streaming Services UK Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2 USA ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN+ Australia beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3 Italy DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, DAZN1 Germany France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal Spain Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.

Mallorca vs Barcelona possible lineups

Mallorca possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Román, Mojica, Valjent, Raíllo, Morey, Morlanes, Mascarell, Torre, Darder, Asano, Larin

Barcelona possible lineup (4-3-3): Joan García, Araujo, Cubarsí, Koundé, Balde, Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Casado, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal