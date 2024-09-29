HomeNews

Barcelona vs Young Boys live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

By Time Soccer
Updated:

Barcelona seeks to recover from their initial La Liga loss of the season as they continue their Champions League journey at home against Swiss team Young Boys on Tuesday night. The Barcelona vs Young Boys match will take place at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona
Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

After a crushing 2-1 loss to Monaco in their first encounter of the league, the Catalan giants returned home empty-handed. After recovering with wins against Villareal and Getafe, Hansi Flick’s squad suffered their first La Liga loss on Saturday night, a shocking 4-2 loss to Osasuna. Barça will meet Young Boys at their temporary Olympic Stadium home this week in an effort to get back on track in the Champions League for the second time.

Young Boys suffered a defeat at home against Aston Villa in their Champions League opener, and the Bern team currently finds itself just one position above the bottom of the Swiss Super League rankings after securing only one victory in their first eight matches.

What time does Barcelona vs Young Boys kick off?

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 1 October 2024
  • Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Young Boys live stream, TV channel

If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Young Boys live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.

CountryStreaming Services
UKdiscovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6
USAParamount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
CanadaDAZN Canada
AustraliaStan Sport
ItalyN/A
GermanyDAZN Germany
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 5
PortugalDAZN Portugal
SpainMovistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Watch the Barcelona vs Young Boys live stream from abroad with a VPN

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

How can I watch the highlights?

Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.

Barcelona vs Young Boys possible lineups

Barcelona possible lineup: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Casado, Torre, Pedri; Lamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Young Boys possible lineup: Van Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Niasse, Lauper; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer