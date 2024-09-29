Barcelona seeks to recover from their initial La Liga loss of the season as they continue their Champions League journey at home against Swiss team Young Boys on Tuesday night. The Barcelona vs Young Boys match will take place at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
After a crushing 2-1 loss to Monaco in their first encounter of the league, the Catalan giants returned home empty-handed. After recovering with wins against Villareal and Getafe, Hansi Flick’s squad suffered their first La Liga loss on Saturday night, a shocking 4-2 loss to Osasuna. Barça will meet Young Boys at their temporary Olympic Stadium home this week in an effort to get back on track in the Champions League for the second time.
Young Boys suffered a defeat at home against Aston Villa in their Champions League opener, and the Bern team currently finds itself just one position above the bottom of the Swiss Super League rankings after securing only one victory in their first eight matches.
What time does Barcelona vs Young Boys kick off?
- Competition: UEFA Champions League
- Game Day: Tuesday, 1 October 2024
- Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona
Barcelona vs Young Boys live stream, TV channel
If you’re looking for the best way to catch the Barcelona vs Young Boys live stream, you’re in luck. Several options are available, depending on where you are in the world.
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6
|USA
|Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
|Canada
|DAZN Canada
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Italy
|N/A
|Germany
|DAZN Germany
|France
|myCANAL, Canal+ Live 5
|Portugal
|DAZN Portugal
|Spain
|Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
How can I watch the highlights?
Supporters can watch the match highlights on the Barcelona highlights page.
Barcelona vs Young Boys possible lineups
Barcelona possible lineup: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Casado, Torre, Pedri; Lamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Young Boys possible lineup: Van Ballmoos; Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Niasse, Lauper; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula